Arjun Rampal recently went to his son Arik’s school for his Sports Day. His son bagged a prize too. Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella, and his daughters Mahikaa and Myra also came to cheer the little one. Sharing a bundle of happy moments from their family day out, Arjun wrote, “Family day out, #Ariks sports day. Makes it on the victory stand. #proudfamily #littlebopeep."

In the pictures, Gabriella, Arjun and daughters Mahikaa and Myra wore their brightest smiles for a selfie. In another photo, Arik was seen standing at the victory stand as he stood third. Arik is the son of Arjun and Gabriella. While, Mahikaa and Myra are Arjun’s children with his former wife Mehr Jesia.

Advertisement

Arjun is often seen jetting out for family vacays with all of his kids. He is a doting father, and never shies away from showering love on them. Be it birthdays, or their little wins, he often celebrates their success with fun photos and moments.

Recently, Arjun’s partner Gabriella hosted a yacht party for his 50th birthday. The duo have been in a steady relationship for years now. Sharing photos, she wrote, “I’m only throwing parties on yachts from now on. Thank you to all of our loved ones for being there".

Meanwhile on the work front, Arjun has a series of interesting upcoming films like Crakk alongside Vidyut Jammwal, Applause Entertainment’s The Rapist alongside Konkana Sen Sharma, Ronnie Screwvala’s next and Abbas–Mustan’s 3 Monkeys. Speaking of 3 Monkeys, the film will be based on the hit Spanish heist-thriller web show Money Heist. The film will also star Priya Prakash Varrier and is slated to release this year.

Advertisement

Rampal was last seen in Dhaakad alongside Kangana Ranaut. The film didn’t do well at the box office however his performance as a villain was widely loved and appreciated.

Read all the Latest Movies News here