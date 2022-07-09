Arjun Rampal Marks 4 Years Of Togetherness With Gabriella Demetriades With Special Video; Watch

One of Bollywood’s cutest couples Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades celebrated four years of togetherness on Friday. On the occasion, the actor took to Instagram to celebrate this special day by posting a beautiful video that featured a montage of their pictures together.

Set against Bob Dylan’s song Man in the Long Black Coat, the montage featured a mix of solo pictures of Gabriella and the couple. In one of the pictures, Arjun was seen planting a kiss on Gabriella’s head while in another, they were seen posing in traditional outfits. Sharing the video, Arjun wrote, “Happy 4th to Us ❤️ my love. Thank you for all the beautiful memories. To making many more. #4thanniversary."

Celebrities took this opportunity to congratulate the lovely pair. Gattu Kapoor, Rahul Dev, Divya Dutta, and Bobby Deol were among some to send in their love and congratulations for this landmark in their relationship.

On the other hand, Gabriella shared a black and white picture with the actor and wrote, “Favourite person and forever date @rampal72."

For the unversed, Arjun and Gabriella met in 2018 through mutual acquaintances and hit it off right away. Arjun has two daughters – Myra and Mahika – with his first wife Mehr Jesia. With Gabriella, Arjun shares a son, Arik. The couple frequently posts photos and videos of their son. The couple isn’t married yet, and it doesn’t appear like they are in any haste to do so.

Speaking with Pinkvilla, Arjun said that he thinks they are already married since they connect with each other on a deeper level and are perfectly in sync with each other. He also said that they don’t need a piece of paper to prove their relationship to anyone.

Gabriella added that they are quite stable and protected in their love, and they don’t require any more validation. “But you know otherwise, I think it’s a choice. It’s not even a big deal. We still live together, we are a family and I think the most important part is the family," they said.

