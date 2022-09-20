Arjun Rampal's Sizzling Chemistry With Ladylove Gabriella Demetriades Is Hard To Miss; Watch

Even though Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades stay away from the limelight, they are now setting fire on social media. Recently, Arjun took to his official Instagram account and dropped a video from their latest photoshoot in which the couple can be seen striking some stunning poses for the camera. The couple can also be seen sporting several outfits during the shoot which was for a magazine.

In one of the frames, Arjun Rampal can be seen wearing a sage green turtleneck jumper along with similar colour pants. He completed his look with white shoes, messy hair and a full-grown beard. Gabriella, on the other hand, is seen donning a brown and green co-ord set and completing the look with a fanny pack.

In another frame, Arjun is seen wearing a denim shirt, while Gabriella wore a layered brown dress. Along with this short reel, the actor captioned the post by tagging all the people who worked behind the scenes including his stylists, makeup stylist, hairstylist, photographer and many more. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans showered love for the couple in the comments section. Some of the users were happy seeing the duo together on a magazine, while some expressed their love through several emojis. One of the users wrote, “sexy as always", while another comment read, “most gorgeous couple".

This is not the first time the Ra One actor went on to share a post of him with his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. Earlier, Arjun shared a short video of him and Gabriella on the occasion of their 4th year anniversary. The video showed several glimpses of their love for each other. It consisted of some candid, goofy and adorable pictures that were truly unmissable. “Happy 4th to Us my love. Thank you for all the beautiful memories. To making many more. #4thanniversary," the actor wrote in the caption.

On the work front, Arjun Rampal was last seen in the film Dhaakad alongside Kangana Ranaut in a lead role. The actor now has several movies in his pipeline including Penthouse, Mystery of Tattoo, and Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

