Arjun Reddy Fame Shalini Pandey's Aesthetic Pics Draw Fans' Love

Arjun Reddy fame Shalini Pandey is very active on social media and keeps her fans updated. The actress, who recently shared the screen space with actor Ranveer Singh in the comedy-drama Jayeshbhai Jordaar, has once again taken to social media to bless her followers. In her latest post, Shalini shared some aesthetic pictures of herself from a balcony with a beautiful view. The actress turned her back to the camera, donning a white backless halter-neck top. Shalini tied her hair in a low messy bun as she posed.

The actress captioned it, “Safar ka hi tha mai.. Safar ka raha."

Fans loved her latest post and showered red heart emojis in the comment section.

On the professional front, Shalini started her career in a theatre in Jabalpur. Later, she made her film debut with the Telugu film Arjun Reddy in 2017, alongside actor Vijay Deverakonda. Shalini did the dubbing for this film herself, despite not being fluent in Telugu. The film was a commercial success and she was nominated for the SIIMA Award For Best Female Debut Telugu for her performance as Preethi.

Later, she worked in various hit movies like Mahanati, 118, and 100% Kadhal, among others. Shalini made her breakthrough in the Hindi film industry with director Divyang Thakkar’s comedy-drama Jayeshbhai Joradaar. It features Ranveer in the lead role, while actors Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah play pivotal roles in the film. The movie was bankrolled by Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma under Yash Raj Films (YRF). The film did not perform well in the theatres and became the second disaster in a row for YRF.

