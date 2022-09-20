Armaan Kohli Gets Bail In Drugs Case, Bigg Boss Fame To Walk Out of Jail After Over a Year

In a big relief, the Bombay High Court has granted bail to actor Armaan Kohli. Granting bail to Bigg Boss fame on Tuesday i.e September 20, the court asked Armaan to pay a surety of ₹ 1 lakh through a bail bond.

The Jaani Dushman actor had applied for bail in April this year too but it was rejected by a special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court, following which he moved to the High Court. The actor had sought for bail on the grounds that only a small quantity of drugs was allegedly recovered from his possession, and claimed that he was therefore entitled to bail.

However, special public prosecutor Advait Sethna opposed his bail plea and claimed that he had direct links with the two prime accused in the case from whom a ‘commercial quantity’ of contraband was recovered. An NCB source later told E-Times, “One of the main reasons why Armaan has not been granted bail is that there is strong evidence of financing and trafficking of drugs. The officials have also found a foreign connection in drug supply with respect to his case."

For the unversed, Kohli was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in August last year for alleged possession of 1.3 grams of cocaine after a raid at his residence. He applied for bail in September 2021 too but it was rejected by the magistrate.

Armaan Kohli rose to fame after he featured in the 2002 movie Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani. The film also starred Akshay Kumar, Suneil Shetty and Manisha Koirala among others. Armaan also participated in Bigg Boss 7 which was won by Gauahar Khan.

