Armaan Kohli Still Waiting for Bail Hearing in Drug Case, Actor’s Lawyer Says Order Pending Before HC

Armaan Kohli had been taken to custody last year around this time after drugs were found at his residence. The actor had also pleaded for a bail, which was rejected, after which his lawyer had decided to appeal to the High Court. However, the Jaani Dushman actor is still waiting for his bail, as the bail order has still been pending.

Talking to ETimes, Armaan Kohli’s lawyer, Tareq Sayed said, “The bail order is pending before the High Court as the judge is in Nagpur."

Last year, a special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court has denied bail to actor Armaan Kohli. The NCB had allegedly seized 1.3g of cocaine from the actor and he was arrested on August 28 after a raid at his residence. The bail plea of two others arrested was also rejected by the court. The actor had pleaded for bail on the grounds that only a small quantity of drugs was allegedly recovered from his possession, and as such he was entitled to bail.

However, special public prosecutor Advait Sethna opposed the application, claiming that he had direct links with the two prime accused in the case from whom a `commercial quantity’ of contraband was recovered. Under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, offences involving `commercial quantity’ (which varies for different categories) attract higher punishment. An NCB source had told ETimes: “One of the main reasons why Armaan has not been granted bail is that there is strong evidence of financing and trafficking of drugs. The officials have also found a foreign connection in drug supply with respect to his case."

Looks like the wait is going to be long for Armaan Kohli.

