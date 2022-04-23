Armaan Kohli's Bail Rejected by NDPS Court Due To Strong Evidence Against Him: Report

Armaan Kohli has been reportedly denied bail in a drug-related case he was arrested in last year. In August 2021, Armaan was arrested after the NCB allegedly seized 1.3g of cocaine belonging to the actor. Since his arrest on August 28, Armaan has been in Arthur Road jail. A new report said that the actor made a bail plea but it was rejected by the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) because there are strong evidences against Armaan.

An NCB source told ETimes: “One of the main reasons why Armaan has not been granted bail is that there is strong evidence of financing and trafficking of drugs. The officials have also found a foreign connection in drug supply with respect to his case."

Advertisement

This isn’t the first time that the actor applied for bail. Armaan had approached the special court after his bail plea was rejected by a magistrate in September last year. He had pleaded for bail on the grounds that only a small quantity of drugs was allegedly recovered from him and as such he was entitled to bail.

However, special public prosecutor Advait Sethna opposed the application and claimed that Armaan had direct links with the two prime accused in the case from whom a `commercial quantity’ of contraband was recovered. Under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the offense involving `commercial quantity’ attracts higher punishment.

At the time, the agency had also cited WhatsApp chats from Armaan’s phone which to point out that incriminating evidence was found in them. NCB further stated that the actor has links with the main accused Ajay Singh, who is a peddler.

Armaan has starred in a number of movies in Bollywood. These include Jaani Dushman, Aulad Ke Dushman and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. He was also one of the contestants in Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.