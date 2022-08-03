Armaan Malik Hails BTS' J-Hope For His Emotional Reaction To Crowd Singing To Him: ‘Heartwarming'

BTS member Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope set the stage on fire with his intense performance at Lollapalooza in Chicago on Sunday. The rapper became the first South Korean to headline a US music festival. A video of the singer from the concert has taken the internet by storm. In the viral glimpse, while he was performing Daydream, J-Hope got emotional after his fans sang to him. The rapper was taken aback for a second and his eyes seemed to have welled up with joy but he continued with the verse. The viral video has moved music composer Armaan Malik.

Taking to his Twitter, Armaan mentioned that he watched the viral video of J-Hope receiving the love at the Chicago Music festival and wrote, “Just saw a clip where J-HOPE gets surprised by the love he got on the Lolla stage. Heart-warming to see that reaction from an artist that’s so huge and has such a big fan following."

BTS ARMY thanked Armaan for his shoutout. “We’re trying real hard to make him get it too, truly thank you sm for the shoutout!" a user wrote. Another user wrote, “Armaan Malik you have to see his full stage… I am super confident that you will love it… Like that man devoured the stage."

Following the event, Hobi took to his Instagram to pen his experience at the Music festival.

Along with a series of photos from the festival, J-Hope wrote, “July 31, 2022 is going to be one of my greatest and unforgettable moments. Lollapalooza was one of the most important challenges of Jack in the Box. Preparing an hour-long show with me front and center was just one dread-filled moment after another, and I whipped myself forward as hard as I could, again and again, to practice for the show. Most of all, preparing every detail with so much attention and care made me learn along the way about who I really am."

