Armaan Malik Reflects on Criticism for Singing English Tracks: People Advised 'Don’t Try to Be Justin Bieber'

Armaan Malik is widely known as the “Prince of Romance." He is one of today’s most talented Bollywood singers. He is well-known for singing in English as well as Hindi. The singer is currently receiving a lot of love and appreciation for his newly released English song, ‘You.’

In a recent exclusive interview with Bollywood Bubble, the ‘Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon’ singer decided to address the criticism he’s received for singing songs in English. “There have been comments on my posts and even on my YouTube videos saying ‘English mein mat gaa, Hindi mein gaa, tu usme behtar hai’ and these are comments I need to take with a pinch of salt because whenever you do something, people don’t expect you are going against the norm, against the rule book and there will always be naysayers and those people who will always be against what you’re trying to achieve. and it is totally fine," he told the publication.

Armaan stated that he aspires to be the Indian artist who Indian fans can root for on a global scale. “Even though there might be people who say, ‘You sing better in Hindi, it’s better that you sing in Hindi only, don’t sing in English…’ ‘Don’t try to be Justin Bieber’, that’s what people say. I don’t think I am trying to be anyone. There are a lot of people having those misconceptions when you try something different. It’s good to have that opposition, not everyone can be your fan, not everyone can be your lover, but I think it’s about proving everyone wrong at the end of the day," he said.

In 2020, Armaan released his first English song, Control. He has also performed songs such as How Many and Echo. His latest single, You, was released earlier this month.

Armaan has performed in Hindi, English, Tamil, Bengali, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, and Malayalam, among other languages. Control earned him the title of ‘Best Indian Act’ at the 2020 MTV EMAs.

