Armaan Malik Says South Music Is Not Regional Anymore: 'Butta Bomma Has Broken All Boundaries' | Exclusive

Just like South cinema, South music’s popularity has witnessed a massive rise in the past few years, and singer Armaan Malik’s Telugu song Butta Bomma from Allu Arjun-starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has played a major role in it. Butta Bomma, which became an overnight success after its release, has over 770 million views and five million likes on YouTube. Not only did that song become a phenomenon, but it also transcended all regional boundaries.

The craze for South music has grown manifold across the country after the success of Butta Bomma. And, Armaan says that he isn’t surprised by the fact that south songs are dominating the music charts around the country as he had already predicted this a few years back.

“When a lot of people were laser-focused on singing just Hindi songs, I was spreading my wings and singing songs across industries. Butta Bomma is probably the most popular song of mine, but I have done a lot of work down South to reach Butta Bomma’s level. I have been singing in the South industry for the past six or seven years," Armaan, who has been receiving love for his recently released music video Nakhrey Nakhrey, told us.

The most recent South chartbusters include Srivalli, Oo Antava, Sami Sami, Natu Natu, and Etthara Jenda. Armaan, best known for singing Bol Do Na Zara, Wajah Tum Ho, Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon, and Pehla Pyaar among others, said that both South cinema and music are not regional anymore.

“I would happily say that out of my discography at least 30 percent or 40 percent of it is South Indian music and regional music. And, it is not regional anymore. It is national music because Butta Bomma has broken all boundaries. People who do not even know what lyrics I’m singing, are singing Butta Bomma and dancing to it. I think that’s the beauty."

He continued, “Likewise, South cinema is now becoming the Indian cinema. It is no more a regional cinema. South music is, in fact, becoming international. We could see David Warner doing a reel on Butta Bomma. I feel like now the lines are blurred. The music and movies are all one. I had predicted a few years back that the South music industry is going to have a massive rise."

