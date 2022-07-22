Armaan Malik Surprises Fans With New Single 'Tu' on His 27th Birthday

On the ocassion of his 27th birthday, singer Armaan Malik has treated his fans gifted fans with his new single ‘Tu’. Armaan has released the new song in collaboration with Spotify. It’s a Hindi version of the popular English ballad by Armaan Malik, ‘You’, that has been reigning on the audio streaming platform since its release earlier this year. Armaan also became the first Indian artist to perform on The Global Spin Series by Recording Academy / GRAMMYs, having performed an acoustic rendition of ‘You’.

‘You’ was Armaan’s fourth solo English single that crossed over 10 Million streams on Spotify within seven months. The vocals for ‘Tu/You’ are soft and calm, and the minimal instrumentation on the track beautifully complements the words, leaving the listeners with a warm fuzzy feeling. It is described as a love ballad and a perfect song for those who can’t find the right words to express their love for someone.

“The response to ‘You’ has been phenomenal. It’s probably my most successful global single to date. ‘You’ being my first English ballad, is extremely close to my heart. A lot of my fans have been eager to listen to the song in Hindi ever since its release earlier this year which is why I am truly excited to bring the official Hindi rendition of the song as a part of the Spotify Singles track as a surprise for all my fans on my birthday! I hope this song makes listeners feel like they are getting a big warm hug from me on a gloomy rainy day and goes on to make a forever place in their hearts.", said Armaan Malik.

Having more than 14.5M followers on Spotify, Armaan Malik has over 9.5M monthly listeners on Spotify. Most of his listeners are from Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru & Chennai. Armaan has a total of 10 billion streams for more than 250 songs in a dozen different languages and more than 50 million followers across platforms.

