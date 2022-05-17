ARMY and I Are Inseparable, Like Earth and Moon: BTS' Jin's Proof of Inspiration is a Love Letter to Fans

After Kim Taehyung, BTS member Kim Seokjin shared his reason for including the tracks Moon and Jamais Vu in their upcoming anthology album Proof, and Mr World Wide Handsome’s audio is nothing short of a love letter for ARMYs. Calling him and ARMYs inseparable, he expressed that they are BTS’ and his living proof. He began by saying, “I wanted to include “Moon" and “Jamais Vu" so that you could give them another listen."

The Yours singer continued, “Everyone knows that ARMY and I are inseparable like the Earth and the Moon. And it’s already a well-known fact that this is what “moon" is about. Now, I think we’re at a point where I am ARMY and ARMY are me, we’ve assimilated into one. The path I’ve taken so far wouldn’t have been possible without ARMY. You’re my, and BTS’ living Proof. Just like the lyrics in “Jamais Vu". whenever things get tough and I get exhausted, I will think of our members and ARMY who have been my refuge and comfort and make more good music."

Jin also gave a glimpse of his cute drawings. Watch it here:

ARMYs went into a meltdown after hearing Jin’s words and said that they don’t deserve a person like him. They also appreciated the love Jin has shown towards them. “Jin inspires me to be more confident in how I look and to tell myself that I am beautiful, no matter what society thinks. Jin inspires me to love myself and be myself no matter what people say or think," wrote one fan on Twitter.

“he’s literally the most purest soul ever he’s so full of love i love him beyond words im the luckiest person ever to have him and I love him so much 😭😭!!," wrote another.

Yesterday, V aka Taehyung shared his reason for choosing Singularity and Zero O’Clock for their album, Proof. He said that he tends to think of Kim Taehyung, and artist V as being separate, and thought that he had to choose one or the other, as visually portrayed in the Singularity music video. “That was when I thought hard about who I was as a person, and I felt a bit confused. Artist V performs on stage, and enjoys himself with ARMY, but Kim Taehyung spends ordinary days with family and friends. Now I’m able to accept both sides of myself, but also keep them separate. I’ve lessened the burden of thinking so much, too, just like how the day resets at midnight. But I think all this time I spent pondering is the Proof that made me into who I am today," he said.

Meanwhile, BTS’ new album will feature a mix of new and old songs. The septet, consisting of RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook has included demo versions of their tracks such as Jin’s demo version of Epiphany, the demo version of Suga’s Seesaw, RM’s demo version of Young Forever, V’s demo version of Spring Day, the demo of Boy With Luv, and the demo version of I Need U, among other songs.

BTS will drop Proof, shortly before their ninth-anniversary celebrations.

