Arnold Schwarzenegger Involved in Bad Car Crash; Actor's SUV Rolled Over Onto White Porsche

Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a bad car accident after his SUV rolled over onto another vehicle. The incident took place on Friday evening off of Sunset Boulevard, about half-a-mile from Arnold’s home in the Brentwood, reports TMZ.

The former governor, 74, was driving a GMC Yukon SUV when he smashed into a red Prius. The report states the driver of the red Prius was badly injured after Arnold’s SUV began to roll over and collide with it. The star’s SUV continued to roll onto a third vehicle, a white Porsche Cayenne, which was directly behind Arnold’s car.

As per reports, law enforcement believes the accident was the fault of the Terminator actor, who was attempting to make a left turn but did not wait for a left-turn arrow at the intersection of Sunset and Allenford Avenue.

Meanwhile, Arnold is reuniting with his ‘Twins’ co-star Danny DeVito for ‘Triplets’. Saturday Night Live alum and star of 30 Rock, Tracy Morgan is set to join Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito in Triplets, as per a report from Deadline. The comedian will play the third sibling to Julian and Vincent Benedict in an upcoming movie to be directed by Twins’ Ivan Reitman.

The original film was released in 1988 and earned a huge USD 216 million worldwide at the time. The script for Triplets was written by newcomers Dylan Dawson and Lucas Kavner. Arnold Schwarzenegger was last seen in 2019’s Terminator: Dark Fate.

