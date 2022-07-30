Arnold Schwarzenegger Turns 75: Top 5 Movies of The Terminator Actor

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER: Arnold Schwarzenegger is an apt tribute to the American dream. Bodybuilder, action hero, entrepreneur, and governor, at a very young age he was driven by societal pressure to conform. His father was a cold policeman and wanted his son to follow his footsteps to join the force. But the star had different plans.

At a young age of 15, Schwarzenegger started his training, which eventually would turn him into a bodybuilding master. He got his first Mr. Universe title at the age of 20. It was his first taste of stardom as the actor went on to win the title for the next four years in a row.

On his 75th birthday, let’s go through the best Schwarzenegger films:

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1992)

One of the greatest sequels in the history of films, is an encore that takes the science fiction saga above and beyond. The terminator was reprogrammed after he failed to destroy the Connor family line. He was sent to protect a young John Connor from a terrifying and rather efficient threat known as the T-1000 (Robert Patrick).

The theme is an increased contrast of terror with an elevated light heartedness. A new range of quotable one-liners and an excellent score are just a few of the many highlights which solidified the film as one of the sci-fi greats ever made. Predator (1987)

A sci-fi thriller complete with Schwarzenegger’s action scenes with a deep jungle as the backdrop. A squad of hardened commandos sprawling amid unthinkable odds try to finish up a mission in the Central American jungle. It doesn’t smell right and that’s how they discover scattered remains of enemies.

The slowly dwindling team takes time before they figure out they are being hunted down by a superior force. Full of suspense, action and intensity, this film holds a special place for someone who felt it at an impressionable age. True Lies (1994)

Schwarzenegger features in one of the most successful action-romance films of his career. The James Cameron film has a secret agent who starts to suspect that his wife is having an affair. He tries to use government equipment to hunt down the scumbag ruining his life while simultaneously preventing a terrorist organization plot.

Complete with familiar Schwarzenegger scenes and entertaining action, this film has a lot to offer. If Curtis is not enough to convince you, then wait for Bill Paxton in his special appearance. Total Recall (1990)

So much has been said about this film. While it is undoubtedly one of the most popular sci-fi films of the 90s, it does have ample doses of fun and strangeness. When a construction worker (Arnold Schwarzenegger) wants to experience something more, he ventures to a place that implants fake memories into the minds of people.

He uses it to plan a trip to Mars but they accidentally take away his memories. It is revealed how the whole life of the protagonist had been a lie and also someone wants him dead. Confusing with timely sci-fi effects, the conceptual surprise is so much better with the consistent identity trip. Conan the Barbarian (1982)

Conan the Barbarian is an epic way to fill you with the adrenaline you may have lost during your day of work. An epic tale of fierce beasts and damsels in distress. A sorcerer’s army terminates his parents and enslaves him and now it’s time for Conan to rise up. He spends his life preparing for an epic revenge. In his breakout role, Schwarzenegger enthralls audiences with his physique and fight scenes.

