Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Latest Instagram Post Is All the Fitness Motivation You Need

Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger is an inspiration to many fans as the actor maintains a perfectly toned physique. The Terminator star who has proved his acting mettle in a series of hit films often treats his 22 Million followers to glimpses of his workout regime. On Tuesday, the Sabotage star took to Instagram and posted a greyscale picture of himself working out before he attended an event. The actor captioned the post: “Getting pumped earlier for today’s Austrian World Summit."

The actor’s Instafam was mighty impressed and they filled the comments section with compliments as they lauded the actor for his fitness regime.

An Instagram user wrote: “Legend." Another one added, “Look like a million bucks." This fan spoke for almost all of us when he wrote: “I wish I’ll have strength to work out when I’ll at you age Arnold."

Another social media user wrote,"You are legend. “Another comment read: “Amazing Arnold." Here’s another one" “Legend and my inspiration."

Another Arnold fan praised the actor for his fitness, as he said, “Still got the best biceps 50 years later. Let’s go Arnold."

Check the post here:

Well, this isn’t the first time, the Commando star has motivated his fans by dropping glimpses of his fitness regime. Earlier, the actor shared a video of himself as he worked out his upper body in the gym.

The Austrian-born bodybuilder is one of the most important reasons behind the popularity of the sport. A seven-time Mr Olympia winner, Schwarzenegger, has spent a lot of time in the gym. He knows what it takes to go from an amateur to a title-winning bodybuilder.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, a man of multiple hats, clearly needs no introduction. The Terminator actor, who started his career as a bodybuilder, starred in some of the most popular Hollywood hits like Total Recall, Predator, Pumping Iron, Twins, True Lies, Kindergarten Cop, Commando, Conan the Barbarian to name a few. He also worked as a film producer, is also a businessman and was a part of politics too - he served as the governor of California for a couple of years.

