Salman Khan’s sisters Arpita Khan Sharma, and Alvira Khan Agnihotri with hubby Atul Agnihotri turned up in style to bless politician Rahul Kanal at his wedding in Khar, today. Also in attendance were tv celebs Jai Bhanushali, his wife Mahhi Vij, Krushna Abhishek’s sister Arti Singh, TV show host and actor Maniesh Paul, ex Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik many more.

Rahul Kanal is a politician. He is a committee member of Yuva Sena, the youth wing of Shiv Sena.

Speaking about the guests, videos and pics of the celebs attending the wedding are going viral on social media. In a video posted by Viral Bhayani, Mahhi Vij hubby Jau Bhanushali along with their daughter, the duo’s friend Arti Singh are seen arriving at the wedding venue.

Mahhi and Jay tied the knot in 2011 after dating for a few years. The couple welcomed their daughter Tara in 2019. The duo has been working in the industry for over a decade now.

Take a look at Abdu Rozik’s starry entry at the wedding:

On the other hand, Krushna Abhishek’s sister and TV actress Arti Singh was also in attendance for the wedding. She is known for her work in Thoda Hai Bas Thode Ki Zaroorat Hai, Parichay and Waaris. In 2019, she participated in Bigg Boss 13 as a contestant and became fourth runner-up.

