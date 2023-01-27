Celebrities snapped at Rahul Kanal’s wedding in Khar. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Follow us on
Salman Khan’s sisters Arpita Khan Sharma, and Alvira Khan Agnihotri with hubby Atul Agnihotri turned up in style to bless politician Rahul Kanal at his wedding in Khar, today. Also in attendance were tv celebs Jai Bhanushali, his wife Mahhi Vij, Krushna Abhishek’s sister Arti Singh, TV show host and actor Maniesh Paul, ex Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik many more.
Arpita Khan Sharma poses with sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri and hubby Atul Agnihotri. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Arpita looks gorgous in red salwar suit, while Alvir turned up to the wedding in subtle white and blue suit salwar. Atul looked dapper in brown shirt and black pants. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij and their daughter pose with Arti Singh at Rahul Kanal’s wedding. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Jay looks handsome in all black attire, on the other hand Mahhi looks gorgeous in red suit salwar. Arti donned a yellow suit for the wedding. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Mahhi Vij looks gorgeous in red embroidered suit salwar as she carries her little one in lap. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Mahhi Vij and her daughter strike poses for paparazzi. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Krushna Abhishek’s sister Arti Singh looks stunning in red lehenga, she carried it with grace with a yellow dupatta. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Maniesh Paul looks uber cool in white kurta pyjama at Rahul Kanal’s wedding.
Maniesh Paul had round blue glasses on as he posed for the paps. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Maniesh Paul makes a stylish style statement with his traditional look. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Rahul Kanal is a politician. He is a committee member of Yuva Sena, the youth wing of Shiv Sena.
Speaking about the guests, videos and pics of the celebs attending the wedding are going viral on social media. In a video posted by Viral Bhayani, Mahhi Vij hubby Jau Bhanushali along with their daughter, the duo’s friend Arti Singh are seen arriving at the wedding venue.
Mahhi and Jay tied the knot in 2011 after dating for a few years. The couple welcomed their daughter Tara in 2019. The duo has been working in the industry for over a decade now.
Take a look at Abdu Rozik’s starry entry at the wedding:
On the other hand, Krushna Abhishek’s sister and TV actress Arti Singh was also in attendance for the wedding. She is known for her work in Thoda Hai Bas Thode Ki Zaroorat Hai, Parichay and Waaris. In 2019, she participated in Bigg Boss 13 as a contestant and became fourth runner-up.