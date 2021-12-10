Arpita Khan Sharma Congratulates Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal With This Message

Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot on Thursday afternoon at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur. The couple shared pictures from the wedding ceremony on their respective Instagram accounts. Arpita Khan Sharma, sister of actor Salman Khan, also congratulated the couple as celebrities and fellow actors from the film industry sent in their wishes.

Sharing the wedding picture of the couple on Instagram, Arpita wrote, “Heartiest congratulations, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, wishing you a lifetime of happiness.

Earlier it was speculated that Katrina had invited Salman’s sister Arpita and Alvira Khan Agnihotri. However, Arpita clarified in a recent interview to ETimes, that they were not invited to the wedding. She had told the national daily, “We are not invited so we won’t be going."

Smiling as they tied the knot amidst the warm golden sunlight, the Bollywood couple has certainly made an impactful first appearance as a married couple. Vicky and Katrina shared the first pictures from their dreamy destination wedding in Rajasthan on Thursday evening. The couple wore Sabyasachi creations for the event. Katrina was seen in an all-red classic bridal couture by Sabyasachi joining the roster of celebrity brides which includes Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, and very recently, Rajkummar Rao’s bride Patralekhaa.

The 38-year-old actress wore an ornate blouse covered in gold embroidery. Her all-red look came with a sheer dupatta which was draped over the bun. The red bridal lehenga was made of handwoven matka silk with fine tilla work and embroidered zardozi borders in velvet. The actress wore a temple-jewellery style matha patti and uncut diamonds in 22k gold detailed with hand strung pearls from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery.

Vicky was seen wearing the sherwani made of ivory silk fabric. The sherwani featured intricate marori embroidery and Sabyasachi signature handcrafted gold plated Bengal Tiger buttons, with a silk kurta and churidar. The shawl worn by the actor was a tussar georgette with a zari marori embroidered pallu and borders.

