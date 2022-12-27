Arpita Khan Sharma Pens Emotional Note On Bhai Salman Khan's 57th Birthday; See Post

Salman Khan celebrated his 57th birthday in splendid fashion. Salman’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma hosted a grand party for the ‘Bhai’ of Bollywood on Monday night. It was a special occasion for the whole family since Arpita’s daughter Ayat Sharma shares her birthday with Salman. Prominent B-town stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan and Pooja Hegde were seen at Salman’s elaborate party in Mumbai. After throwing a magnificent party for her beloved brother, Arpita has now whipped up a storm on social media with her latest Instagram post.

Arpita shared a heartwarming picture from the party on Instagram. In the picture, Salman can be seen kissing Arpita on her forehead. While sharing the touching picture, Arpita wrote, “Happiest Birthday to my life line, they don’t make amazing people like you anymore. Thank you for being you bhai. Salman Khan, I love you.”

Arpita's emotional post has gone viral on Instagram in less than one hour. Die-hard Salman fans have dropped heart emojis in the comment section and professed their love for the brother-sister duo. Salman’s birthday bash was a star-studded affair that saw glamorous divas and Bollywood hunks in attendance.

Salman’s ex-flame, Sangeeta Bijlani, was also present at the party. Moreover, veteran actress Tabu was papped at the party. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress looked elegant as ever in her black kaftan dress. Salman Khan himself looked dapper in a chic all-black attire.

Salman has cultivated a loyal fan base with his on-screen persona in the last few years. For Salman’s fans, he is a tough, poker-faced muscled man, who can fight off an entire army of goons.

He was last seen in the 2021 action film Antim alongside Aayush Sharma. The film couldn’t do well at the box office and was panned by the critics. But there is considerable hype for Salman’s Tiger 3. The action thriller is slated to release around Diwali next year and is the sequel to the 2017 blockbuster Tiger Zinda Hai. Salman will also be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan which will release in January 2023. The superstar has a special cameo in Siddharth Anand’s multi-starrer.

