Arpudham Fame Raghava Lawrence in Gautham Menon’s Vendu Thaninathu Kaadu?

Rumour has it that Raghava Lawrence will be seen in director Gautham Vasudev Menon’s upcoming film.

Gautham Menon is directing Vendu Thaninathu Kaadu, produced by Ishari Ganesh, featuring Silambarasan TR in the lead role. Simbu was last seen on the pandemic short film Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn directed by Gautham. This film is currently in the post-production stage.

Apart from this, Dhruva Natchathiram, an upcoming Tamil film by Gautham starring Vikram in the lead, has been put on hold. This comes after the teaser and trailer of the film were released. The director is also working on his upcoming film Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha under the production of Vels Film International.

According to reports, Raghava Lawrence has joined the cast of Gautham Menon’s upcoming film, and he will play this role in a stylish look. However, no announcement has been made officially.

Raghava Lawrence is an actor and director, who has helmed and starred in horror plus comedy films. The actor made his debut with the Tamil movie Arpudham. The film gave him recognition as a rising hero.

Apart from this, Raghava Lawrence is currently working on Durga and Rudran. His most popular work includes Muni, Muni 2, Kanchana Trilogy. And his fans are waiting for him to hit the box office once again with his performance.

