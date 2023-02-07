Arshad Warsi is one of the popular actors in Bollywood. His performance in the film Munna Bhai MBBS received immense love from the viewers and is remembered to date. It is considered one of the most iconic characters played by the actor. Arshad is well-known for his down-to-earth demeanour and is a complete family man. He is married to actress Maria Goretti. The duo have been together since 1999. Today, let’s take a look at their love story, which is no less than a Bollywood film.

The saying that love has no boundaries perfectly fits this celebrity couple. Arshad could not study much as his parents died at a young age. He started his career as a cosmetic salesman but loved to dance. The interesting thing is that his wife Maria also loved to dance, and this is what brought them together.

Arshad met VJ-turned-actress Maria for the first time in 1991 when he was invited to judge a dance talent show at St Xavier’s College. Arshad fell in love at first sight with Maria. He was impressed by her talent. Arshad offered Maria to join his dance group, but she turned down his offer. After Maria refused, the two of them met again about three months later through a common friend. Maria agreed to join Arshad’s dance group this time. Both became friends over time and started to fall in love with each other, but Maria was not ready to accept her feelings.

Arshad knew that Maria had feelings for him, but whenever he asked Maria about it, she refused. Once in an interview, he revealed how he made Maria express her love. According to a report, Arshad said that once he went on a Dubai tour with Maria. He mixed beer in her cold drink. She got intoxicated and bared her heart out to Arshad. She confessed that she loves Arshad very much.

After dating for 8 years, the couple got married. Arshad and Maria got married twice because she is a Christian, while Arshad belongs to a Muslim family. Maria’s father wanted his daughter to be married in the church with full Christian customs, while the actor’s family wanted a Nikah. The couple decided to get married on Valentine’s Day, February 14 1999, and both had a traditional wedding.

Arshad started his acting career with the film Tere Mere Sapne in 1996. Viewers liked his performance, but the film flopped at the box office. As his first film failed to impress the audience, he had to face a lot of struggle. He did not get any work for a long time. There came a point in his life when he sat at home for three years and was looking for work. In this difficult time, his wife Maria supported him and took care of the household expenses for three years.

The couple is blessed with two adorable kids. The duo welcomed their baby boy, Zeke Warsi in 2004. After three years, in 2007, the couple was blessed with their little girl, Zene Zoe Warsi.

