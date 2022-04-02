Arshad Warsi Laughs When Bachchhan Paandey Is Called a ‘Success’, Tells Reporter ‘Don’t Lie’

Arshad Warsi was last seen in the film Bachchhan Paandey. He played Vishu, who is always with Kriti Sanon’s character and joins her as she goes to find Bachchhan Paandey and make a film on him. The film released during Holi, but was overshadowed by The Kashmir Files, which had picked up pace and emerged as the favourite amongst the audience. So, despite being a big- budget and one of the highly anticipated film, it fizzled out at the box office. And Arshad Warsi seems to be very much aware of the fact.

During a recent interaction, the actor had the most genuine reaction that anyone can expect. As quoted by Indian Express, when a reported mentioned about the ‘success’ of Bachchhan Paandey, Arshad Warsi laughed and said, “Don’t lie, it is not a success." He further added, “It was a good film, but unfortunately it happened, some things work, some things don’t. I feel it just went through a bad patch, there were various things that made it not as successful as it should have been. It is a big film, it should’ve made a lot more money, but it is still not a loss, it covered its money."

When asked if he feels that the film suffered because of OTT, Warsi candidly said, “No, I don’t think it is the OTT effect. Okay, I’ve got an answer for that, but I’m not going to say it. Let’s not get into it, it is a different space."

Arshad Warsi will next be seen in Asur 2, which he said will be out by June or July. Talking about the project, he also hinted at season 3 and said, “I find Asur 2 more exciting and thrilling than Asur 1. When people liked season 1, 2 they’ll love, which means 3 might also happen."

Bachchhan Paandey was a remake of the film Jigarthanda. It starred Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon in the leading roles.

