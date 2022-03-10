Arshad Warsi Says Amitabh Bachchan's ABCL 'Abandoned' Him After Launching Him In 1996

One of the most entertaining actors of Bollywood, Arshad Warsi is busy promoting his upcoming actioner Bachchhan Paandey with superstar Akshay Kumar and Kirti Sanon. And referring to one of the punchlines from the film - “Mujhe bhai nahi, godfather bolte hai" - the actors were asked about who their godfathers are in the industry at a press conference recently. Arshad named Amitabh Bachchan as his godfather for launching him with ‘Tere Mere Sapne’ in 1996 under his banner Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Ltd or ABCL.

But to everyone’s surprise, Arshad added that the producers didn’t support him after his debut. “I would say Mr B (Amitabh Bachchan). I started my career with ABCL, Joy Augustine, they got me in the profession. But then they left me, abandoned me. So I don't know what to call them. Godfather or what, I don't know”, the Dhamaal actor was quoted as saying by the Times Of India.

ABCL was Big B's business venture, which he started in 1995 but it soon ran into debt.

At the same event, Akshay clarified the alleged rift between him and Arshad, and while addressing it, the Bell Bottom actor informed the media that very often it is reported that he doesn’t get along with people he works with, but he has always maintained cordial relations with everyone he has collaborated professionally. While talking about his alleged tiff with ace comedian Kapil Sharma, Akshay said it is a made-up story and everything is perfectly fine between him and Kapil.

Coming back to Bachchhan Paandey, the action comedy film is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and jointly distributed by Zee Studios and Anil Thadani's AA Films. The movie also features Pankaj Tripathi, Abhimanyu Singh, Sanjay Mishra, and Prateik Babbar in the prominent role. Bachchan Pandey is all set to hit the big screens on 18th March as a grand Holi release.

