Arshad Warsi To Undergo Surgery for Kidney Stone at Mumbai Hospital Today

Actor Arshad Warsi is likely to undergo surgery at a medical super-speciality in Mumbai on Wednesday, according to reports. According to an Etimes report, the actor, who is currently shooting in Mumbai for director-producer-writer Abhishek Dogra’s crime comedy Jeevan Bheema Yojana, felt uneasiness on the sets on Tuesday and called off work. He paid a brief visit to his doctor, who reportedly urged him to have surgery the next day itself.

The Munna Bhai MBBS actor, who is admitted to a suburban hospital close to his residence, is expected to undergo surgery for a kidney stone. Arshad had been feeling uneasy for the past few days, according to a source close to the production crew who spoke to the portal.

“Arshad sir is currently resting in a suburban multi-speciality hospital near to his home and will have a kidney stone operation on the 13th. He’ll be wheeled in for the procedure in the wee hours of the morning.

“He’d been feeling a little under the weather for a few days, but when his symptoms worsened, he decided to see a doctor. For the next fortnight or so, he’ll need complete rest, medication, and a carefully controlled diet and drink intake. He’ll need some time to recover after the surgery," said a source.

“Work will begin only when Arshad sir is ready and his doctors have approved him to shoot," adds a crew member.

Vijay Raaz, Bijendra Kala, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Pooja Chopra star in Jeevan Bheema Yojana, a crime comedy. The story follows Jeevan and Bheema, two identical-looking people from two opposed worlds whose paths collide, resulting in plenty of havoc.

Arshad, who previously starred alongside Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon in Bachchan Panday, has been filming for this project since mid-March. He was supposed to finish the timetable in a couple of days.

We wish Arshad a speedy recovery.

