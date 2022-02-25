Arshad Warsi Tweets Meme on Russia-Ukraine Conflict, Deletes After Facing Backlash

Arshad Warsi, who has been making us all laugh with his sense of humour for years, on Thursday shared a meme that didn’t go down too well with the Internet. Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered military action against Ukraine. There has been news of many civilian casualties.

Arshad, at this sensitive moment, shared a meme from his film Golmaal: Fun Unlimited. Arshad thought that the meme was a humorous dig at the situation and wrote in the tweet’s caption, “Self explanatory… Golmaal was way ahead of its time."

The actor then faced a massive backlash for his opinion. Arshad deleted the tweet after the extremely poor response. Users lambasted the actor, writing that it was insensitive on his part to make fun of war. Another wrote that there was a war, not a Bollywood film going on. Some also wrote that the actor needed to keep his memes in drafts as nobody was laughing at this. Users were shocked that the actor could make fun of the situation where so many lives were at stake.

On the work front, Arshad will be seen in Bachchhan Pandey with Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez. Bachchan Pandey has been directed by Farhad Samji. The film will be released in theatres on March 18. Pankaj Tripathi and Sanjay Mishra will also be a part of this film. Besides Bachchhan Pandey, Arshad will be a part of the film In-Deewar, written and directed by Niddhish Puuzhakkal. Besides Arshad, Juhi Chawla and Gauhar Khan will also be a part of this film.

Arshad will also be a part of Golmaal 5. Arshad will be seen opposite Meher Vij in the film Banda Singh. Banda Singh narrates the true survival story of a man and his family. Banda Singh is currently in the pre-production stage and directed by Abhishek Saxena. The film has been written by Shaheen Iqbal.

