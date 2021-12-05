Arslan Goni Clears the Air on Relationship Rumours with Sussanne Khan

Actor Arslan Goni has opened up on his rumoured relationship with Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan. Both Arslan and Sussanne have been spotted at parties on various occasions and their social media banter had led fans to believe that they are in a romantic relationship. However, Arslan has now claimed that he and Sussanne are just good friends despite them recently spending time in Goa for the latter’s birthday celebration.

As per ETimes, he was quoted as saying, “Social media banter is a regular thing. It was just a birthday get-together with friends. Everyone can attend their friends’ birthday parties, right? People will always speculate and we know how to deal with it… by not paying heed. Sussanne and I are very good friends. I met her at a common friend’s house. We just hit it off instantly. We hang out together along with other friends. She is a very nice human being."

Arslan made his debut in Bollywood with Jia Aur Jia opposite Kalki Koechlin and Richa Chadha. However, it took nearly three years to complete filming and upon release did not do very well at the box office.

Arslan played a pivotal role in Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu, an ALT Balaji series starring Parth Samthaan. He said about featuring in OTT projects, “While I was waiting for more films to materialise, I got into OTT. Life has been pretty good since. I feel that OTT will only grow as a medium to showcase new content and talent."

