Arslan Goni Has ‘Amazing Lunch’ on Eid with Family; Rumoured GF Sussanne Khan Is All Hearts

Actor and Sussane Khan’s rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni wished all his fans on the occasion of Eid. From the snaps, it was evident that this year Arslan’s Eid was all about sun-kissed snaps, bright smiles, and a delicious platter of food. Sharing a slew of pictures from his Eid celebrations, with his family, Arslan wished “Eid Mubarak" to all. The pictures also featured his brother Aly Goni and his girlfriend, Jasmin Bhasin.

“On this amazing lunch after pandemic," Arslan wrote, mentioning that he missed it for the last few years. Reacting to the adorable clicks, Sussane dropped a bunch of heart and moon emojis. Take a look at the post:

Last month, Arslan was in Turkey as he was completing his work commitments. He was shooting for his upcoming project, Love Ek Tarffa, in the country. It will mark Arslan’s second project with Ekta Kapoor’s AltBalaji. Previously, he also starred in the series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu, which had Parth Samthaan and Patralekhaa in lead roles. As far as Love Ek Tarffa is concerned, Arslan is most likely to play the lead opposite Sapna Pabbi. However, details of this project have been under the wraps.

During his stay, Arslan also took out time to spend time with his lady love, Sussane. A number of snaps from their dining outings with friends were shared by the actor on his Instagram. A few days ago, Arslan shared a snap featuring Sussane along with his good friends Ekta and Iridhi Dogra.

“You meet people, you fall in love, you create relationships, and then you turn around and laugh, at the life you have led which is full of positivity and admiration. Love you guys," the actor wrote alongside the photograph.

From making appearances on each other’s social media accounts to holding hands at airports, Sussanne and Arslan never shy away from PDA.

