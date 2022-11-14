Arslan Goni Says 'I Love You Baby' as Sussanne Khan Drops Adorable Pic With Him, Rhea Chakraborty

Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. The two never shy away from displaying their affection on social media and are often clicked together. Last night, the two were clicked as they headed towards Bunty Sachdeva’s house. Later, Sussanne shared an adorable photo with her beau Arslan, Rhea Chakraborty and Bhavini Seth. Sharing it, she wrote, “Like minded people glow."

Arslan reposted the photo as well and wrote, “I love you baby" and tagged Sussanne.

Take a look:

On Sussanne’s birthday last month, Arslan took to social media to shower love on her and thanked her for coming in his life. Arslan wrote in his caption, “Happy happy birthday my love… I have put it out all there. In the past two years I have felt the same emotions as always just when I was happy, I was happier when I was sad, I was less sad and when I was in pain, I had the strength to take it… I want to thank your love. And I pray the child in you always stays alive and spread happiness. Lots of love and happiness. Happy, happy birthday. PS I could not put any other song coz this was the song of the year." Arslan added “I Ain’t Worried" song by One Republic to the video.

Before dating Arslan, Sussanne was married to Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, with whom she shares two kids. Hrithik is now dating Saba Azad and maintains a good bond with Sussanne as well. Meanwhile, she made her relationship with Arslan official in December 2021, and the couple has been very open about it since then.

