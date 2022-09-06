Arslan Goni, Sussanne Khan Get Cosy in Mushy Pics from Their Cannes Holiday

Sussanne Khan is currently enjoying her time with Arslan Goni on a vacation. She has been treating fans to new pictures from her holiday in France. Both have been spotted partying and giving the fans flashes of their beautiful time together. The duo has served some major couple goals with their cosy photos, captivating the fans with their amazing chemistry.

In this particular photo, she is posing with her beau Arslan, standing close to him. Sussanne is seen rocking a stunning mini-red dress paired with a black sling bag. While Arslan on the other hand looks dapper in a printed blue shirt. She shared several images and videos on her Instagram giving us a glimpse of the quaint location. She also reshared Arslan’s Instagram stories with the hashtag ‘Cannes’.

A few days ago, she shared a solo picture on a yacht. The sun gave her a pretty glaze and she looked like a doll in her black bikini top with minimal makeup. She captioned the photo, “A day at the beach restores the soul… note to self must follow your cravings".

In another post, she uploaded a selfie, captioning it, “Travel far enough to meet yourself." One fan commented, “travelling with you virtually" while many came forward and dropped heart emojis on the photo.

In July, the couple were seen spending their time together in the US, which definitely proves that there is a travel-head side to them. She shared a video post on her Instagram concluding their US trip. The video was a compilation of images from their trip. She captioned the video, “I don’t know what you been told.. but Time is running out so spend it like it’s Gold." She even said that she was thankful to California for giving her the best summer ever.

