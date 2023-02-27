Home » News » Movies » 'Art Not Bigger Than Country': Ranbir Kapoor On Working With Pakistan Artists

'Art Not Bigger Than Country': Ranbir Kapoor On Working With Pakistan Artists

To quote the Sawariya actor, 'I don’t think itni bhi badi controversy hui. But, for me, films are films, and art is art.'

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: February 27, 2023, 13:44 IST

Bengaluru, India

In Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir will next be seen with Shraddha Kapoor and comic Anubhav Singh Bassi.
In Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir will next be seen with Shraddha Kapoor and comic Anubhav Singh Bassi.

In 2022, at the Red Sea International Cinema Festival, Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor claimed that he had no reservations about collaborating with a Pakistani filmmaker. He received criticism for his remark on social media with some people labelling him ‘unpatriotic.’ The Brahmastra star said, “Of course, sir. I think there are no boundaries for artists, especially for arts…Of course, I would love to." However, Ranbir believes that his comment was ‘misconstrued,’ and believes that it was not contentious, to begin with.

In a recent promotional event for his upcoming movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Kapoor addressed the issue and said, “I think yeh thoda mera statement misconstrue ho gaya tha". He further said that he was attending a film festival in Saudi Arabia and there were a lot of Pakistani filmmakers asking him this question. Hence the actor chose not to be ‘controversial’ in any way and he commented.

Advertisement

To quote the Sawariya actor, “I don’t think itni bhi badi controversy hui. But, for me, films are films, and art is art. I have worked with Fawad in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. I have known a lot of artists from Pakistan. Rahat (Fateh Ali Khan) and Atif Aslam are such great singers who used to contribute to Hindi cinema. So, cinema is cinema. I don’t think cinema sees boundaries."

The Shamshera star said, “Art is not bigger than one’s country." It seems to look more patriotic, the actor later said, “So, anybody who is not on good terms with your country, your first priority will always be your country."

RELATED NEWS

In Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir will next be seen with Shraddha Kapoor and comic Anubhav Singh Bassi. The movie, directed by Luv Ranjan, is Ranbir and Shraddha’s first on-screen pairing. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which will be presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg of Luv Productions, will hit theatres on March 8.

Along with Rashmika Mandanna, Animal is another project in the works for Ranbir. Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri are also featured in the Sandeep Reddy Bhanga-directed movie.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: February 27, 2023, 13:44 IST
last updated: February 27, 2023, 13:44 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+24PHOTOS

News18 Showsha Reel Awards 2023: The Complete Winners List; Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Take Home Top Honours

+10PHOTOS

Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Indulge In Sweet PDA At News18 Showsha Reel Awards, See Pics