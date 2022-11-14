Arti Singh Pens Heartbreaking Note For Late Actor Siddhaanth Surryavanshi, Says 'I will Be Your Behna Forever'

Days after television actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi passed away, his close friend and Bigg Boss 13 fame Arti Singh took to social media and shared several throwback pictures with the late actor. She also penned down an emotional note and recalled how Siddhaanth promised to be her ‘guiding star forever’. Arti further mentioned that she will be the late actor’s ‘behna’ forever.

“2007 se ab tak Sirf pyar diya. Ladli thi main apki. U said u will b my guiding star forever. But Sitara toh tab bante hai jab chale jate hain. Aise nhi chahiye thi guidance . I loved u and I will always love you.2007 when I met u I never thought I will always b with u till now Kyunki main rishton mein kacchi pad jati hun . Par apne nahi tuutne diya kabhi. I will b your Behna your bacha forever. Bohut Kuch hai. Jab milungi tab kahungi. See u on other side my andu my brother mera bhai," she wrote.

On Sunday, Siddhaanth’s wife Alesia Raut also penned down an emotional note and expressed her love for her late husband. She talked about their little moments together and revealed how the late actor always wanted to see her smile. “I love you and always will love you till I am alive @_siddhaanth_. -24th Feb 2017 our 1st picture together . From this day onwards you always wanted to see me smile, love life, enjoy life, try new things, try and push my limits. You were always making and reminding me to eat on time (now) You were the only man who held my hand without fear and ready to always stand for me, I became a baby with you," she wrote.

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavansh passed away on November 11 while he was working out in the gym. He is survived by his wife, former model Alesia Raut and two children.

