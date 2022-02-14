Arti Singh Strongly Reacts to Krushna Abhishek And Govinda's Feud: 'It's Enough Now'

A lot has been said and written about Bollywood star Govinda and his infamous feud with nephew Krushna Abhishek. The two are no more on talking terms and often also avoid being on the same platform. Now, niece Arti Singh has opened up their public fallout and shared that she too has been affected by it.

Being a family member, Arti feels that it’s about time they should forget their differences. During a conversation with DNA, the actress said, “You will never get another family. I really feel that since he (Krushna) is younger… he should seek his (Govinda) forgiveness. And being an elder, he (Govinda) should forgive him. Family is God’s gift… we get chosen to become a family by God’s grace. Parivar saath mein ho toh wohi aacha hai."

The former ‘Bigg Boss 13’ contestant said that she never tried to meddle in their feud, as they both are adult individuals. “Ab bahut ho gaya (It’s enough now). Life is too short… just live happily." “Sabki ek journey hai, sabki apni thinking hai… Mujhse bhi koi baat nahi karta tha… but that’s okay, I’m fine with it," she added.

In a recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Raveena Tandon, who was Govinda’s co-star had appeared as a guest. While talking about their film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, Krushna did a wordplay on the name and said, “Chote miyan mere liye bade miyan hi hai (little sir is big sir for me)."

He then said that whatever he has learnt, it is from Govinda. But it is a different thing altogether that he doesn’t consider me as ‘chote miyan.’ “Theek hai, koi baat nahi, family hai, chalta rehta hai. Karenge baat, solve hoga, koi problem nahi," Krushna added.

Last year, Govinda and his wife Sunita were guests on The Kapil Sharma Show but Krushna had skipped the episode.

