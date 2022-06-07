Arulnithi Collaborates With Director Gowtham Raj For His Next Tamil Film

Tamil actor Arulnithi Tamilrasu, popularly known as Arunithi, will be collaborating with filmmaker Gowtham Raj for his next film. Arul recently announced his upcoming film on Twitter. The film will be produced by Olympia Movies.

Gowtham made his directorial debut with the movie Raatchasi in 2019. The movie featured Jyothika in the lead role and it turned out to be a big hit. He was all set to direct a film starring Jyotika again after the huge success of Raatchasi, but the actress is currently taking a break from acting. So Gowtham is going to begin the work on his next movie with Arulnithi. The film will feature Sarpatta Parambarai fame actress Dushara Vijayan as the female lead.

Vijay Murugan will play the antagonist in the film. Poo Ram and Santhosh Prathap will be playing important roles in the film.

The movie will be an action drama set in a rural backdrop. The music for this film will be composed by D Imman. He also tweeted and expressed his happiness to be a part of this film. He wrote “Glad to be musically associated with Actor Arulnithi’s next, directed by Raatchasi film fame SY Gowtham Raj and produced by Olympia movies, S AmbethKumar! A rural drama with an interesting twist. Praise God!"

The name of the film is not yet decided. But viewers are quite excited about the upcoming movie.

Arulnithi hogged limelight with his debut film Vansam in 2010 and since then he has given many hit films. The actor comes from an influential family and he is the cousin of actor turned politician Udhayanidhi Stalin and nephew of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

