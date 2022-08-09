Arulnithi’s Upcoming Tamil Film Diary To Be Released on August 26

Tamil actor Arulnithi Tamilarasu, popularly known as Arulnithi, is waiting for the release of his next project Diary. The gripping trailer of the upcoming action-thriller has already sparked curiosity among the audiences. Now, the makers of Diary have announced the release date of the film. The film is going to hit the big screen on August 26.

Red Giant Movies, the producer of Diary, shared the film poster and tweeted, “Save. The Date. Diary in cinemas on 26 August."

Advertisement

Arulnithi also shared the announcement on his Twitter handle thanking his “favourite director" and the team of Diary for making the film.

“One of my fav directors… now one of my best friends… Diary from August 26th… big thanks to the whole Diary team," tweeted Arulnithi.

The recently unveiled first look poster featured the 35-year-old actor standing under an umbrella amid heavy rain. In the poster Arulnithi was seen with a suspicious look on his face, staring straight at the camera. The intense look of the actor has created much interest amongst fans, who are waiting for the arrival of the action thriller.

The movie Diary is helmed by Innasi Pandiyan. Apart from Arulnithi, the film cast includes actors Aadukalam Kishore and Jaya Prakash in titular roles while composer Ethan Yohan composed the music for the film.

Advertisement

It has been revealed that Arulnithi will play the character of a policeman in the film. Actress Pavithrah Marimuthu will be playing the female lead. Arulnithi is currently enjoying the success of his latest film Deja Vu, starring Mime Gopi, Smruthi Venkat, and Achyuth Kumar. Besides Diary, Arulnithi will next be seen in an untitled film by Gautham Raj, known to direct the hit thriller film Rakshasi.

Arunithi, who made his debut with Vamsam in 2010, has mostly worked in action-thriller films. He has several noteworthy films to his name like D Block, Demonte Colony, Mounaguru and K-13.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here