Arun Karthi To Act In Vijay TV’s Namma Veetu Ponnu

Popular Tamil actor Arun Karthi will join the serial Namma Veetu Ponnu which airs on Vijay TV. On May 19, the actor confirmed it in an Instagram post. “Something interesting coming in Namma Veetu Ponnu on Vijay TV from tomorrow at 2:30 PM. Don’t miss to watch it," recently posted the actor.

Arun was playing an important role in Poove Unakkaga, which has been airing on Sun TV since 2020. However, in June 2021 he left the serial midway. The actor announced the news of quitting the show through a post on Instagram, though he never mentioned any particular reason for it.

The actor has also shared a glimpse of his grand entry into the show. Where he made an entry with a car and came out in a typical television slow-motion. One of the fans commented, “Wow mass entry, my handsome Anna." Another welcomed the actor on Vijay TV and said, “Welcome to Vijay Tv Arun Anna."

Arun started his career as a model and has appeared in a few advertisements as well. He later made his television debut with the show Poove Unakkaga. This show helped him gain a lot of attention. Poove Unakkaga continues to be one of Tamil TV’s most popular programs, thanks to its strong fan base.

