Arun Matheswaran's Debut Film Rocky Completes a Year of Release; Know His Journey

Director Arun Matheswaran’s debut film Rocky completed one year of its release on Friday. The revenge action drama was released on December 23, 2021. The Tamil movie was produced by RA Studios and distributed by Rowdy Pictures. It features Vasanth Ravi, Bharathiraja and Raveena Ravi in the lead roles. Rocky received a positive response from the audience and critics alike. It was a success at the box office and offered a new visual experience for Tamil cine-goers.

Since Rocky, Arun has come a long way in his career. Following the release of his debut, he directed the film Saani Kaayidham. It starred Selvaraghavan and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles. The film was directly released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime. Saani Kaayidham received mixed reviews from audiences and failed to match the success of Rocky.

Advertisement

But it seems the filmmaker is all set to redeem himself with his upcoming film, Captain Miller. The multi-starrer includes Dhanush, Priyanka Mohan, Sandeep Kishan, John Cockayne and Nivedita Satish. Additionally, Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar has also been roped in for a pivotal role in the film. This update was given by the actor himself recently.

The first look poster of Shiva Rajkumar from this action-adventure flick was also released, which has raised the expectations of the fans. GV Prakash Kumar is composing the music for the film. This much-awaited drama has gone on floors. Captain Miller will be released in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Dhanush will reportedly be seen playing a crucial role in the film. His fans are waiting with bated breath, for more information regarding his character in Captain Miller. The South star will also be seen next year in Vaathi, which is slated to be a coming-of-age period drama, written and directed by Venky Atluri. It has been shot both in Tamil and Telugu languages.

Read all the Latest Movies News here