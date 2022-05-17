Arun Padmanabhan to Play Lead in This Zee Tamil Show With Kanmani Manoharan

A new TV show always excites the audience. The anticipation of new characters and stories as well as if any reputed actors will be part of it is something always on everyone’s mind. And if you, too, wait for a new show, here’s some news for you.

Arun Padmanabhan is now going to play the role on Zee Tamil for the first time. Not just him, Kanmani Manoharan, known for playing negative roles on Vijay TV, is coming to Zee Tamil for the first time. Both the actors are making their debut on Zee Tamil from different channels.

Arun, who has played the role of hero in two serials of Colors Tamil, is set to be paired with Kanmani Manokaran for a new show on Zee Tamil Now.

Advertisement

The promotion of the serial has been underway, creating suspense and thrill. The promos and posters were released with only half the title, Amuthavum. Fans are eagerly waiting for the serial to air on Zee Tamil.

Kanamani Manokaran was also playing a negative role in the Barathi Kannamma. She was very well received by the fans. The news about her imminent appearance on Zee Tamil has excited the fans even further.

While her role in Barathi Kannamma was important, her new role in the Zee Tamil serial is that of a lead.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.