Arun Vijay starrer Borrder to be released on August 31

Tamil star Arun Vijay’s upcoming film Borrder will be released in theatres on August 31. Borrder features Regina Cassandra, Stefy Patel, Shan Sharif Khan, Chandrasekar Koneru and Bagavathi Peruma in important roles. The film is an action thriller directed by Arivazhagan Venkatachalam. The movie is based on the theme of patriotism and the plot revolves around an anti-terrorism operation. Borrder has a military setup and it has been shot in Delhi, Agra and Chennai.

In the film Arun Vijay is playing the character of Aravind Chandrashekar, who is part of the Defence Intelligence Agency. The movie will feature Arun performing a few daredevil stunts. Stefy Patel is the female lead while Regina Cassandra will be seen in a grey character in Borrder.

The first poster of the film, which was released recently, created excitement around the film. Arun’s face was embossed on India’s map, which highlighted Gujarat, Rajasthan, Agra and Maharashtra. The poster presented him as a spy with an intense look. Borrder will have a pan-Indian release. It will be dubbed in Hindi and Telugu.

Fans after watching the trailer were happy and excited about the movie. A user wrote “Editing topnotch, Arun Vijay looks super fit for the role. One of the promising trailers in the recent past and it’s easily predictable that this movie will definitely be another hit for the Arun-Arivazhagan combo.’’

Sam CS has composed the music for Borrder while B Rajasekar helmed cinematography. Sabu Joseph has been roped in for editing. The action thriller drama has been bankrolled by Vijaya Raghavendra.

On the work front, Arun Vijay has signed Sinam, Boxer, Oh My Dog and Hari’s Yaanai. It is also rumoured that Arun Vijay may work with R Madhavan in Lingusamy’s next movie.

