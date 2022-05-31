Arun Vijay Starrer Tamil Film Yaanai Trailer Released

Tamil actor Arun Vijay’s much awaited film Yaanai will be released in theatres soon. The trailer of the movie has been released recently by the makers of the movie and it’s getting a good response. The trailer of the film, which was released on May 30, has already received over 2.3 million views on YouTube.

The Hari directorial is a multi-starrer film and it will be released in theatres on June 17. Along with Arun Vijay, the film also stars Priya Bhavani Shankar in the lead role.

Actor Siva_Kartikeyan has shared the trailer of the movie on Twitter. “Happy to release the trailer of Yaanai. Best wishes to @arunvijayno1 brother #DirectorHARI sir & the entire team for a big success," tweeted Siva Karthikeyan.

The film has been produced by the Drumsticks Productions and the trailer of the movie was released on its official YouTube channel. Over One lakh viewers have liked the trailer. One of the fans commented, “Hari is back with an action and emotional film. I hope this film will be a great success for Arun Vijay and Hari. Congratulations to the crew." Another wrote, “Lot of emotions are expressed by all the characters. With every single dialogue creates more expectations over the movie. Congratulations to all the team members." A third viewer wrote, “Definitely a different story, fight scenes. The film will be worth watching. Congratulations!"

KGF-fame Ramachandra Raju plays the antagonist in this movie, with Samuthirakani, Ammu Abirami, Radhika Sarathkumar, Aadukalam Jayapalan, Imman Annachi, RajeshBose Venkat, Sanjeev, and Pugazh playing the supporting characters. The songs are written by Snehan, Ekadasi and Arivu.

