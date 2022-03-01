Arun Vijay-Starrer Yaanai to Hit Theatres During Summer Vacation. Here's The Date

Yaanai, starring Arun Vijay and helmed by his brother-in-law Hari, has a release date. The high-budget action thriller will hit theatres on May 6 to coincide with the summer vacation. The makers of Yaanai have set the date two months in advance to ensure their spot.

Yaanai will be released alongside the dubbed Telugu version Enugu, marking Arun Vijay’s first dual release.

Samuthirakani, Yogi Babu, Raadhika, Ammu Abirami, Rajesh, Thalavasal Vijay, Imman Annachi, and Bose Venkat play important roles in the film. The film’s music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

Drumstick Productions is producing Yaanai, which is described as a fast-paced rural action thriller. Drumstick productions announced the release date of the film on Twitter.

Sharing the post informing the release date for the film, Drumstick productions wrote, “The most awaited project #Yaanai hitting the screen on MAY 6th. Summer Release."

The makers of the film had previously released an action-packed teaser in December last year. The 1:26-minute clip focused solely on Vijay’s persona and his ability to defeat adversaries. The plot was kept under wraps, but it was clear that the movie was going to be full of action-packed sequences.

Bodhaiya Vittu Vaale and Yellamma Yellu are the only songs that have been released thus far. The streaming rights for Yaanai’s OTT release have gone to ZEE5, while the satellite rights are with Zee Tamil.

Apart from Yaanai, Arun Vijay will appear in the Tamil spy thriller Borrder, directed by Arivazhagan Venkatachalam; the action thriller Agni Siragugal, directed by Naveen; and Oh My Dog, directed by Sarov Shanmugam and produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment.

