Arunita Kanjilal's Birthday Post for Pawandeep Rajan Leaves Fans Impressed: God Bless AruDeep Friendship

Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan is celebrating his 26th birthday today, April 27, and it seems that his close friend and co-contestant Arunita Kanjilal is the first one to wish him. The first runner-up of the 12th season of the singing reality show took to her Instagram handle to drop a photo of Pawandeep doing what he loves the most-singing. She did not pen a long note as the picture was enough and just wrote, “Happy birthday," and tagged the singer.

Fans were elated to see the photo of Pawandeep performing and filled the comment section with love-filled messages for him. One of them also joked that Arunita was quick to wish him. One fan wrote, “Happy Birthday @pawandeeprajan Bro May God bless you immense success in your life.. lot’s of love for you both @pawandeeprajan @arunitakanjilal ..be together always ❤️❤️❤️," while another added, “Happy birthday 🎉🎊🎂🎈 god bless Arudeep friendship stays forever @pawandeeprajan @suresh.rajan.12979 @jyotideeprajan_official @chandnirajan_official @scrosario."

Pawandeep and Arunita, besides impressing the audiences with their amazing vocal skills, also became fan favourites for their close bond. Their chemistry on the show was adored by the fans, with some even speculating about them being in a relationship. Even after the show ended, the two were often seen hanging out together with the latest development of them working together for Superstar Singer 2 as captains.

Recently, putting a full stop to all the rumours of their alleged love affair, Pawandeep opened up about his relationship status with Arunita. In an interview with Etimes, he said, “Arunita is very young and she has a lot to learn in her life before we think of being in a relationship. We are just close friends. He added that he is in a relationship with his music and just wants to focus on his career and nothing else.

