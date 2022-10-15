Arvind Swamy Joins Hands With Venkat Prabhu For Naga Chaitanya’s Next

Tollywood star Naga Chaitanya, who made his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan’s latest release Laal Singh Chaddha, is now preparing for his next project, tentatively titled NC22. Ever since the announcement of the bilingual project, which will be released in both Tamil and Telugu languages, it has sparked many speculations. Now, the producers of NC22 finally shared an update about the upcoming movie, which has left Naga Chaitanya fans in frenzy.

On Friday, October 14, the makers introduced the cast of the film by unveiling their character posters on Twitter. Among others, Kollywood superstar Arvind Swamy has also been roped in to play a prominent role in the much-anticipated film, which is touted to be a cop action drama. Along with dropping the poster of the 52-year-old actor on the micro-blogging platform, Srinivasaa Silver Screen wrote, “We are Highly Elated to Welcome On board the Sensational Performer @thearvindSwamy for our #NC22."

Besides Arvind Swamy, the star cast of NC22 also boasts of Priyamani, Vennela Kishore, Sarath Kumar, Premgi Amaren, Premi Vishwanath, and Sampath Raj. The production house also shared a collage of each actor’s poster clubbed into one frame on Twitter. “The Ensemble Cast of #NC22 to Enthrall," read the tweet.

NC22 will mark Tamil filmmaker Venkat Prabhu’s directorial debut in Telugu cinema. According to reports, the cop-drama is currently being shot in Mysore. The film will also be reportedly filmed in Chennai, Hyderabad, and some parts of Kerala. The music of this bilingual film has been scored by Ilaiyaraaja, along with his son Yuvaan Shankar Raja. The makers are aiming for an April 2023 release for NC22. However, its release date has not been announced yet.

