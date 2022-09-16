Arvind Swamy May Collaborating With Rajinikanth After Three Decades, Details Here

Rajinikanth starrer Thalapathi, which was released in 1991, is considered as a milestone in the Tamil film industry. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the movie received great critical acclaim and was a big blockbuster. The movie introduced Arvind Swamy to the Tamil audiences. Mani Ratnam repeated Arvind in later films like Roja and Bombay, both of which received rave reviews. In Thalapathi, Arvind got the opportunity to share screen space with reigning star Rajnikanth, who played his elder brother. The rivalry between the two was a keen focus of the film.

While the duo was loved a lot by the audience, the two actors never got to work together again. However, if recent reports are to be believed, both the actors may be seen together once again on screen, after almost 31 years. According to reports, Rajinikanth will team up with Arvind once again after he is free from his current project, Jailer. Tentatively titled Thalaivar 170, this new film will be helmed by the Don director Cibi Chakaravarthi.

It’s speculated that Arvind may play the antagonist opposite Rajnikanth in the movie, since Arvind’s comeback after a long sabbatical as a suave and stylish villain in 2015’s Thani Oruvan was loved by the audiences. Arvind was recently asked by reporters whether he would be playing a negative role in Thalaivar 170, to which he did not reply. However, the actor’s reluctance to answer the question has been interpreted as a confirmation by fans and they are elated to see two biggies collaborate once again on screen after three decades.

The official announcement of the movie is anticipated to be made once director Cibi Chakravarthi completes the preliminary work on the script.

