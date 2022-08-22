Arya-Starrer Captain's Nail-Biting Trailer Out, Story Revealed

Tamil actor Arya, a popular face in the film industry, has etched a place in the hearts of many with films like Sarpatta Parambarai, Enemy, Magamuni, and Aranmanai 3 to list a few. Arya’s upcoming cinematic venture, Captain has been doing the rounds on the Internet for quite a long time. Now, the makers of the film have made all hell break loose after releasing the much-anticipated trailer of the film.

Red Giant Movies has dropped an intriguing poster of Captain, announcing the release of the trailer. “Captain Trailer is out now… Watch & get ready for a sci-fi thriller like never before. In cinemas on September 8th! ," read the tweet.

The post was also shared by lead actor Arya on his official Twitter handle as well. “Here’s the Captain Trailer… Hope you all like it," he tweeted.

The eye-grabbing trailer opens with the view of a townscape with the background narrative revealing the four stages of an army attack, namely, “Identifying the enemy, finding out the enemy’s weakness, deceiving the enemy, and the fight."

The scene soon shifts to a group of army personnel, introducing us to Arya as Captain Vetriselvan of the Indian Army. As the video progresses, it is shown that the troops are assigned to an abandoned forest named Sector 42, a place from which nobody has ever returned.

The gripping video then reveals an alien-like creature wreaking havoc in the forest, destroying everything it comes in contact with. What follows next is a series of action-packed fight scenes, terrific explosions, and the army people’s deadly encounters with the otherworldly beast. The trailer concludes with the animal leaping onto the hood of a car, about to pounce on someone.

Helmed by Shakti Soundar Rajan, Captain stars Arya, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Simran, Harish Uthaman, and Suresh Chandra Menon in prominent roles. Rajan is known for his directorial expertise in science and the animal-centric genre. Several of his films like Tik Tik Tik, Teddy, and Miruthan were critically acclaimed by fans and critics alike.

Captain is slated to hit the silver screen on September 8, this year.

