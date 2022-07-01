Arya Unveils First look Poster Of Bharath And Janani's Munnarivaan

Bharath and Janani are teaming up for the first time for Munnarivaan. Meanwhile, the first look poster from the film featuring Bharath was unveiled by actor Arya via his Twitter handle on Tuesday (June 28). Sharing the poster, Arya wrote, “Wishing Barry boy @bharathhere and brother @LIBRAProduc a huge success #Munnarivaan."

The poster features Bharath in an intense setting with a lightning strike. It also has one individual holding a blood-stained axe in one hand and carrying an unconscious or a dead man on his shoulder.

Besides Arya, a host of celebrities like Prasanna, actor-music directors Vijay Antony and GV Prakash Kumar from the Tollywood film industry have shared the poster through their social media handles.

Touted to be a psychological thriller, the project is directed by debutant Vejayaraj. In addition to Bharath and Janani, the film stars Mirchi Senthil, Mahalakshmi, and Kalaka Povadhu Yaaru-fame Azhar in the roles of Bharath’s friends. The final schedule of shooting of the film began in February this year in Chennai and is progressing at a good pace. The shoot is likely to be wrapped up within 10-15 days.

Director Vejayaraj, who was an associate of director Karthik Subbaraj, speaking about the project said, the protagonist has a foreseeing ability. And, the storyline forms when he intervenes in situations that are about to happen and how he overcomes all the issues.

The director also informed that the post-production phase will likely take up to three months to complete, and with that in mind, the makers are planning to release the film by the end of this year.

Munnarivaan, produced by Ravindhar Chandrasekaran under the banner Libra Productions, has Ghibran working on the background score. While Jerome Alen has been roped in to handle editing, Om Narayan is in charge of cinematography and R Sakthi Saravanan is taking care of the stunts.

