Aryan Khan Allowed 10-Minute Video Call With Parents Gauri And Shah Rukh Khan From Jail

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan‘s eldest son Aryan Khan is in Mumbai Central Prison or Arthur Road Jail after being arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau during a drug bust. The star-kid’s bail plea has been rejected twice and the next hearing will take place on October 20. Now, according to a latest report, Aryan has been allowed a supervised video call with his parents Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan. The prisoners in the jail are allowed twice a week video calls with their family.

According to a report in NDTV, “Aryan was also allowed a 10-minute supervised video call with his family; this was in line with a High Court order that says prisoners are allowed a video call with their families twice a week due to Covid."

Meanwhile, Aryan has been allotted the Bandi number 956 in prison. Any prisoner inside the jail is called by his number. Hence, till the time he is in jail, Aryan will be called by this number.

Meanwhile the Khan family also sent a money order of Rs 45,000 to the jail authorities for his canteen expenses. As per the jail rules, a prisoner is allowed only one money order of Rs. 4,500 a month.

Aryan was detained by NCB on October 2 after the agency carried out a drug bust on a cruise off the coast of Mumbai. The others accused on the case include Arbaz Seth Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Vikrant Chhoker, Ismeet Singh, Nupur Sarika, Gomit Chopra and Mohak Jaswal.

