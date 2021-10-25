Aryan Khan and Ananya Panday Drugs Case LIVE Updates: SRK's Diwali Ad Spreading Joy is Viral, Gauri to Forgo Marriage Anniversary Celebrations?

After being denied relief in the matter by a special court, Aryan’s bail, and that of the other accused, will come up for hearing in Bombay High Court on Oct 26. All eyes are set on the case with Aryan’s family and fans of Shah Rukh hoping that the 23-year-old gets relief in the matter.

Meanwhile, Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has also been summoned by the NCB twice for questioning till now. A third round of grilling will follow on Monday. Some alleged WhatsApp chats with Aryan led to Ananya’s summon in the case. While the Khan-Panday families are close to each other, Ananya is friends with Aryan and his sister Suhana too. Their pictures were viral on social media in the past week when NCB official visited her residence to serve her official summon to appear before the NCB for questioning.

Besides Aryan, the NCB has so far nabbed 19 other persons as the cruise ship progresses at a quick pace, and more arrests are not ruled out.

