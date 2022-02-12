Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan Shocked as IPL Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades Collapses; See Photo

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s children Aryan Khan and Suhana filled in for their father at the IPL Auction 2022. Earlier in the day, pictures of them had gone viral where they were seen discussing auctioning strategies for Kolkata Knight Riders. Joining them was Juhi Chawla’s daughter Jhanvi Mehta. The actress and SRK are co-owners of KKR. However, during the auctions, the IPL auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed, shocking everyone present at the event.

Videos and pictures have gone viral since then seeing Aryan and Suhana confused and concerned for Edmeades. Take a look at it:

Suhana Khan is participating in the IPL auction for the first time. Whereas, Aryan had taken up the auction responsibility last year as well along with Juhi Chawla’s daughter Jhanvi Mehta.

Meanwhile, this is for the first time that Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan have been spotted together since the former’s arrest in connection to the drugs case last year. For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s eldest son Aryan was arrested on October 2 last year following the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raids in Mumbai. He was accused of selling and consuming drugs and was granted bail 25 days after his arrest by the Bombay High Court.

Earlier in the day, when the auction was currently underway, the official Instagram account of Kolkata Knight Riders shared a glimpse of how the young star kids have been preparing in absence of their father. In the pictures, the three star kids can be seen sitting with a managerial member of the team who is giving them a ‘crash course’ in the IPL auction.

Aryan and Suhana’s proud mother Gauri Khan had taken to Instagram to share the photo and drop two heart emojis.

