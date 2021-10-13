Home / News / Movies / Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan Bail Hearing LIVE Updates: Gauri Khan Is 'Inconsolable'; Bollywood Backs Family; Court to Decide in Some Time

Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan Bail Hearing LIVE Updates: Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan on Tuesday paid a visit to SRK at Mannat to show support to his family.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan Bail Hearing LIVE Updates: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan’s bail plea will be heard by sessions court shortly in connection with the Mumbai drug bust case. It is learned that Shah Rukh’s family has been “trying desperately” to meet Aryan once. Read More

Oct 13, 2021 12:37 IST

Aryan is a good kid: Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Khan came out in defence of Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan earlier this week in a comment on a columnist’s post. “I think this is not about Aryan Khan, as he was unfortunately at the wrong place at the wrong time. This situation is being made an example to drive home the excitement that some people get as they have a witch hunt on people from Bollywood," Sussanne Khan wrote.

Oct 13, 2021 12:24 IST

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Josh' co-star Puneet Vashisht slams Khans amid Aryan's arrest

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Josh’ co-star Puneet Vashisht has hit out at the Khans amid Aryan Khan’s arrest. “You see I was in Josh, Kya Kehna all the movies right? I didn’t get involved in all this which is why the ‘Khan-paan’ boycotted me for 27 years. Now God has boycotted all of them," Puneet was quoted as saying by ETimes.

Oct 13, 2021 12:18 IST

Visuals outside Mannat right now

Ahead of Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan’s bail hearing, some fans were spotted outside SRK’s sea-facing bungalow Mannat in Bandra. Ever since Aryan’s arrest on October 3, fans have been regularly gathering outside Mannat to show their solidarity with Shah Rukh.

Oct 13, 2021 12:01 IST

Salman Khan arrives at Mannat to meet SRK

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, along with his father Salim Khan, paid a visit to Shah Rukh Khan at his residence Mannat in Bandra on Tuesday evening. This was Salman’s second visit to Mannat after Aryan Khan’s arrest.

Oct 13, 2021 11:51 IST

Aryan Khan's lawyer reaches court

Aryan Khan’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde was spotted arriving at the sessions court ahead of the 23-year-old star kid’s bail hearing. Click here to know more about who Satish Maneshinde is.

Oct 13, 2021 11:43 IST

Visuals of Shah Rukh's manager arriving at court

Visuals of Shah Rukh Khan’s manager, Pooja Dadlani, getting their documents checked before entering the session court have emerged on social media. Pooja arrived with SRK’s security head Ravi at the session court for Aryan Khan’s bail hearing.

Oct 13, 2021 11:33 IST

SRK's manager reaches court for Aryan's bail hearing

Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani and bodyguard Ravi have arrived at the Session court ahead of the Bollywood superstar’s son, Aryan Khan’s bail hearing.

Oct 13, 2021 11:26 IST

KRK is all praise for viral poem supporting Shah Rukh

Akhil Katyal’s poem on Shah Rukh Khan went viral as Kamaal R Khan expressed his solidarity with the actor. Referring to the characters Shah Rukh has played over the years, Akhil shared that the actor has the whole of India in him. As soon as he posted the poem on social media, it went viral and received immense support and love. KRK also shared the poem on his Twitter account and wrote, “It’s true! Love you Bhai Jaan! @iamsrk."

Oct 13, 2021 11:21 IST

KRK claims many star kids are planning to leave India after Aryan Khan arrest

Self-proclaimed film critic and actor Kamaal R Khan has claimed in a tweet that many star kids are planning to leave India in the wake of Aryan Khan’s arrest in the Mumbai drug bust case.

Oct 13, 2021 11:12 IST

When Shah Rukh Khan got candid about his kids

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri were childhood sweethearts and the two had tied the knot on October 25, 1991. The couple is parents to three children – Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam. From calling his kids his “greatest friends" to opening up about their aspirations, here’s a look back at some of SRK’s adorable statements on his kids:

“Aryan wants to be bigger than me…"

“When my daughter likes somebody, I’ll just accept it…"

Oct 13, 2021 11:08 IST

These moments are makers of your tomorrow: Hrithik Roshan in his open letter to Aryan

Last week, Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan had shared a photo of Aaryan Khan on Instagram and penned a long note advising him to keep his calm. “My dear Aryan, Life is a strange ride," Hrithik wrote. Take a look at the full letter here:

Oct 13, 2021 11:01 IST

Bollywood rallies behind Shah Rukh Khan as son Aryan battles drugs case

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans and friends from Bollywood have come out in support of the actor as his son Aryan Khan got embroiled in a drugs case. Earlier, photos had surfaced on social media showing placards with messages for the actor left outside his residence. Read the full story here.

Oct 13, 2021 10:58 IST

The recap of Aryan Khan arrest controversy

Aryan Khan and seven others were detained, and subsequently, arrested after the Narcotics Control Bureau raided a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast in the wee hours of October 3. On October 7, the metropolitan magistrate had sent eight accused including Shah Rukh Khan’s son in 14-day judicial custody after their NCB remand ended. The court rejected his bail plea on October 8, stating that it was not maintainable before it. The plea was not decided on the merits and facts of the case. The next hearing for bail plea will take place today, October 13.

Oct 13, 2021 10:51 IST

Why SRK's son Aryan was denied bail in Mumbai drugs bust case

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s bail application was rejected by a magistrate court on October 7. Aryan and other accused have been arrested after the Narcotics Control Bureau raided a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast in the wee hours of October 3. According to the court order obtained by CNN-News18, the additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) R M Nerlikar listed the offences as triable by the Special court only as one of the reasons due to which Aryan’s bail application was rejected. Read more details here.

Oct 13, 2021 10:46 IST

Shah Rukh Khan's lookalikes lose work amid Aryan's arrest

Raju Rahikwar, who is also known as Junior Shah Rukh Khan, spoke at length about how SRK’s son Aryan Khan’s drug controversy has affected his work. “I was supposed to be a part of a birthday party on October 10 in Jaipur. A week later I had to attend a social gathering in the same city. But both the events have been cancelled. The organisers told me, ‘people aren’t comfortable with SRK’s current image.'" Read his full interview here.

Oct 13, 2021 10:40 IST

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri 'sleepless' after son Aryan's arrest: Report

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri are going through a tough time with their son Aryan Khan being lodged in Arthur Road jail in the Mumbai drug bust case. Shah Rukh and Gauri are reportedly spending sleepless nights with the constant follow-up in the case and have been constantly checking on Aryan’s health too, according to a report in India Today.

Oct 13, 2021 10:32 IST

Akhil Katyal's poem on Shah Rukh Khan goes viral

Akhil Katyal’s poem in support of Shah Rukh Khan has been garnering praise from Bollywood celebrities and fans alike. Masaan director Neeraj Ghaywan, screenwriter Kanika Dhillon and actor Swara Bhasker have praised the poem on Twitter.

Oct 13, 2021 10:17 IST

Kangana Ranaut takes dig at Shah Rukh for not apologising after son Aryan's arrest

Actress Kangana Ranaut took an indirect dig at Shah Rukh Khan for not apologising after his son Aryan Khan was arrested. She shared a comment by Jackie Chan who had refused to protect his son after the latter was arrested in a drug bust. As of now, Aryan Khan has been lodged in Arthur Road Jail after a Mumbai court rejected his plea on Friday on the premise of maintainability. He was arrested and detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau during a raid conducted on a cruise ship on October 3.

Oct 13, 2021 10:13 IST

How Suhana Khan wished mom Gauri on birthday

Gauri Khan turned a year older on October 8. Suhana Khan had wished her mother on her special day with a throwback picture of her and dad Shah Rukh Khan. “Happy birthday Ma," Suhana wrote and added a heart emoji. Her post came at a difficult time for the family, after her elder brother, Aryan Khan, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3 in a drugs case. Read the full story here.

Oct 13, 2021 23:48 IST

Shah Rukh's body double Prashant Walde confirms shooting for actor's projects still on

Prashant Walde, who steps in for Shah Rukh Khan to shoot his action scenes, has confirmed that the shoot for Atlee is going as planned amidst Aryan Khan’s arrest. He told Hindustan Times, "The shooting of the film with Atlee is going as per plan, and other advertisements work as well. I’ve been shooting these projects for the last 20 days, and that hasn’t changed after recent developments."
Oct 13, 2021 23:48 IST

Shah Rukh Khan hires new lawyer for son Aryan

Advocate Amit Desai, who got Bollywood superstar Salman Khan acquitted in the 2002 hit-and-run case, has been hired by Shah Rukh Khan to represent son Aryan Khan in the Mumbai drug bust case.
Oct 13, 2021 23:48 IST

‘Thappad’ actress Geetika Vidya backs Aryan Khan

'Thappad' actress Geetika Vidya Ohlyan shared a story about how star kids have their own share of struggles. She reposted a message supporting Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, on Instagram, which stated that the 23-year-old star kid was being used for purposes other than "morality and legality".
Oct 13, 2021 23:48 IST

Shekhar Suman supports Shah Rukh Khan amid son Aryan Khan's arrest

Recently, actor Shekhar Suman came out in support of Shah Rukh Khan and his family and shared his views on Twitter. He said that he is ‘extremely pained’ to see what SRK and Gauri are going through amid their son Aryan’s arrest. In his tweet, Shekhar also went on to reveal that the superstar was the only one who had reached out to him after his 11-year-old son passed away back then.

Oct 13, 2021 23:48 IST

Worried about Aryan, sister Suhana in constant touch with mom Gauri: Report

Suhana Khan, who is currently in New York, has been worried about her elder brother Aryan, who is lodged in Arthur Road jail in the Mumbai drug bust case. Suhana has been in constant touch with mom Gauri Khan. She is taking hourly updates about Aryan, according to a report in BollywoodLife.
Oct 13, 2021 23:48 IST

Brand hits pause on ad featuring Shah Rukh amid Aryan's arrest

Shah Rukh Khan has received support from his industry colleagues in the wake of reports that an ed-tech company stopped all advertisements featuring him following his son Aryan Khan’s arrest in the Mumbai drug bust case. Actors Ali Fazal, Anjana Sukhani and Nakuul Mehta showed solidarity with Shah Rukh through their tweets and took sly digs at the company in question. Read the full story here.
Oct 13, 2021 23:47 IST

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri 'trying desperately' to meet Aryan

A source quoted a close friend of the Khans who revealed that the family has been "trying desperately for visiting rights. If not visiting rights, then at least let them meet their son once. But they are being denied even that." Apparently the parents, especially Aryan’s mother Gauri is becoming progressively anxious. "She is inconsolable. She is within her rights to wonder why her son is being locked up with hardened criminal and why he is not allowed basic rights like meeting his parents," the source was quoted as saying by BollywoodLife.
Oct 13, 2021 23:47 IST

News of Aryan's bail rejection 'shook' Shah Rukh Khan's family: Report

Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, was denied bail by a magistrate’s court on October 8 in the Mumbai drug bust case. A close friend of Shah Rukh revealed to India Today that the news of Aryan’s bail rejection had shaken SRK’s family. "It didn’t dawn on them that this will go on for such a long time. Satish Maneshinde was approached, and he gave SRK the confidence that Aryan would be out sooner than expected. However, that wasn’t the case as the court rejected his bail plea on the grounds that it was ‘unmaintainable’ and that news really shook the family," the friend said.
Oct 13, 2021 23:47 IST

Nikhil Dwivedi cancels poster launch of Kill Bill Hindi remake for Shah Rukh Khan

Actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi has put the poster launch of the Hindi remake of ‘Kill Bill’ on hold following friend Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan’s arrest in Mumbai drug bust case. Aryan’s bail plea will be heard today, October 13. Kill Bill remake stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role. As per a report in India Today, the poster launch was scheduled to happen this week but Nikhil decided to cancel the event to show solidarity with Shah Rukh.
Oct 13, 2021 23:47 IST

Aryan Khan bail hearing to take place today

Mumbai sessions court agreed to hear the bail plea of Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, on Wednesday after the lawyer for the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) sought seven days to file a reply in connection with the Mumbai drug bust case. However, special judge VV Patil adjourned the matter to Wednesday.
Oct 13, 2021 23:47 IST

Karan Patel calls Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan's arrest 'most cowardly act'

TV actor Karan Patel has extended his support to Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan. Karan claimed that Aryan was being used to target Shah Rukh. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Karan wrote "Using the ‘Prince’ to get back at the ‘KING’ is the most coward(ly) and shameful act that can be. Just because you needed a dark spot to hide a bigger issue, You are trying to stop the ‘Son’ from shining, well, you can’t... It’s in his genes. #ImWithSRKAlways." To complete his post, Karan added, '#AfewThousandKilos vs #AnEmptyDuffleBag.'
Oct 13, 2021 23:47 IST

Salman Khan and Salim Khan visit SRK at Mannat

Ahead of Aryan Khan's bail hearing, Salman Khan, along with his father Salim Khan, visited Shah Rukh Khan's house Mannat in Bandra. A video and photos of both Salman and Salim Khan arriving at Mannat emerged on social media on Tuesday evening. This was Salman's second visit to Mannat since Aryan's arrest in the Mumbai drug bust case.

Apparently Aryan’s mother Gauri is becoming “progressively anxious,” according to a media report.

Meanwhile, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, along with his father Salim Khan, paid a visit to SRK at his residence Mannat in Bandra on Tuesday evening. This was Salman’s second visit to Mannat. He was earlier clicked arriving at SRK’s residence on October 3, hours after Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drug raid on a cruise ship. Aryan was denied bail by a magistrate’s court on October 8 in the drugs case.

Shah Rukh’s fans and colleagues from the film industry have also extended their unflinching support to the Bollywood superstar and his son. Bollywood personalities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Gupta, Ali Fazal, Shekhar Suman, Vishal Dadlani, Pooja Bhatt and Hansal Mehta among others showed solidarity with SRK. Veteran actor-politician Raj Babbar took to Twitter on Sunday to extend his support to Shah Rukh. “He came, faced and achieved a conquest unparalleled. I have known (Shah Rukh Khan) for long to know hardships won’t deter his soul. As the world teaches his young boy through wounds, I am sure the fighter’s son will definitely fight back. Blessings to the young man,” the 69-year-old wrote.

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar visited Shah Rukh at Mannat on Friday evening, minutes after Aryan was denied bail by the magistrate’s court. Karan has been a close friend to Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan for several years. It was recently reported that he immediately headed back to Mumbai after he got the news of Aryan’s arrest. Karan was apparently on a getaway abroad.

