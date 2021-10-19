Home / News / Movies / Aryan Khan Bail Hearing LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan 'Feeling Helpless and Broken' with Son in Arthur Road Jail
Live now

Aryan Khan Bail Hearing LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan 'Feeling Helpless and Broken' with Son in Arthur Road Jail

Aryan Khan's bail hearing will come up in court on October 20

Aryan Khan Bail Hearing LIVE Updates: The son of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan has spent 17 days in custody after being detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) from a cruise ship. His bail hearing is set for Oct 20.

Aryan Khan Bail Hearing LIVE Updates | It has been 17 days since Aryan Khan, 23, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drug bust on a cruise ship. He is currently lodged in Arthur Road Central Jail in Mumbai and the hearing on his bail plea, and of the other accused, will come up in court on October 20. Read More

Oct 19, 2021 21:52 IST

Tanisha Mukherjee on Aryan Khan Case: It’s Complete Harassment

In a conversation with Bombay Times, Tanisha Mukherjee said, “I think this is really harassment in Aryan Khan’s case. Unfortunately, people have become harsh towards our stars. Such things are being said that these are the advantages and disadvantages of being a star kid! Really? Obviously they have no mercy."

Oct 19, 2021 21:43 IST

Shah Rukh Khan's fans from Kerala and Kolkata assembled to show their support for the actor and his son, Aryan Khan.

Oct 19, 2021 21:33 IST

No sweets in Mannat till Aryan Khan returns?

An India Today report says, despite the festivities outside, Shah Rukh and Gauri have clearly been in no mood to celebrate. Gauri has also issued a diktat to her staff that no sweets will be cooked in the kitchen until Aryan is released.

Oct 19, 2021 21:21 IST

Aryan Khan promised to make NCB's Sameer Wankhede proud of him

Aryan Khan, the son of megastar Shah Rukh Khan, has allegedly promised to NCB sleuths that he would ‘behave’ in the future, take to some good public activities and turn over a new leaf which would make even the NCB ‘proud of him’.

Oct 19, 2021 21:16 IST

NCP minister demands NCB to prove that Aryan Khan had expressed 'remorse'

The unverifiable reports, attributed to unidentified NCB sources, claimed that Aryan Khan was purportedly ‘full of guilt and remorse’ over his recent actions leading to his arrest and custody since the past 17 days.

Oct 19, 2021 21:02 IST

Aryan Khan reportedly underwent a 'counselling session' in the jail

As per some unconfirmed reports in some sections of media, Aryan Khan reportedly underwent a ‘counselling session’ in the jail with the NCB teams recently.

Oct 19, 2021 20:54 IST

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan Call Off Pathan, Tiger 3 Shoots Amid Aryan Khan Case

Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan was detained by the NCB on October 3 after officials raided a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. Around the same time, the actor was supposed to leave for Spain to shoot for Pathan. But everything has been kept on hold since then. SRK was also shooting for director Atlee’s next, which has been pushed too. Read more.

Oct 19, 2021 20:44 IST

Family friend reveals Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri still in disbelief

The National Herald India quotes a family friend, “Shah Rukh and Gauri are yet to wrap their heads around what has happened. One day Aryan was with them. The next day he is behind bars for breaking narcotics laws."

Oct 19, 2021 20:36 IST

Oct 19, 2021 20:30 IST

Oct 19, 2021 20:25 IST

NCP minister dares NCB to prove claims of Aryan Khan's 'remorse'

Firing yet another salvo, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) minister Nawab Malik on Monday demanded the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to prove the claims made by some unnamed officials that Aryan Khan had expressed ‘remorse’ at his behaviour while in the Arthur Road Central Jail.

Oct 19, 2021 20:17 IST

Minister asserts Aryan will get bail on Oct 20

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) minister Nawab Malik has criticised NCB over arrest of Aryan Khan in drug bust and asserted he will get bail on Oct 20 at his next court session. He also said the NCB is now under fire from all over, including the top legal experts in the country, who have said that it is indulging in such fraudulent cases to get cheap publicity.

Oct 19, 2021 20:08 IST

Shah Rukh Khan fans lend their support to him amid Aryan's arrest

Shah Rukh Khan has been finding immense support from the fans after his son Aryan was detained by the NCB and placed in Arthur Road Jail. Aryan’s bail will come up for hearing on October 20 once again.

Oct 19, 2021 19:55 IST

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are praying for Aryan Khan's release before Diwali

An insider privy to details revealed, “Like any mother, Gauri too is extremely disturbed and upset with Aryan’s arrest. From her end, she’s doing all that she can, getting help from her friends and well-wishers. In all the calls made to her, her message has been the same — ‘Please pray for my son’. Even though she’s not highly religious, Gauri has taken to praying day-in and day-out to seek help from the divine for Aryan’s release."

Oct 19, 2021 19:50 IST

Khan't Keep Them Apart: Salman Khan Stands by Shah Rukh Khan Like a Rock During Aryan Khan Ordeal

Salman has been spotted visiting Shah Rukh’s residence Mannat at least three times since Aryan Khan was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau. Read more.

Oct 19, 2021 19:38 IST

Aryan Khan's fundamental rights violated? Politicians indulge in war of words

A petition in Supreme Court by a Shiv Sena leader has urged the apex court to take suo moto cognizance to protect the fundamental rights of Aryan Khan who has been booked under the NDPS Act by NCB, Zonal Office, Mumbai. In response, Maharashtra BJP spokesperson Ram Kadam questioned why the Maharashtra government is supporting what he called the “drug mafia".

Oct 19, 2021 19:31 IST

Aryan and other accused advised to quit drugs: Report

After arrest and being lodged in Arthur Road Central Prison, Aryan was allegedly counseled by the NCB. He and the other accused were advised to quit drugs.

Oct 19, 2021 19:21 IST

Shah Rukh Khan ‘Feeling Helpless and Broken’ with Son Aryan Khan in Arthur Road Jail

Aryan’s arrest, according to a report in Bollywoodlife.com, has left Shah Rukh “feeling helpless and broken". The report quotes a close friend of the superstar saying Shah Rukh is “suffering from grief and anger. He is not sleeping and eating much and is just broken like a helpless father."

Oct 19, 2021 19:14 IST

Shah Rukh Khan’s little fans support him

Oct 19, 2021 01:29 IST

Gauri Khan's Strict Instructions to Mannat Staff: No Sweets in Kitchen Until Aryan's Release

The mood at Mannat is gloomy ever since Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, has been detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Earlier, it was reported that Gauri had kept a ‘mannat’ during the auspicious occasion of Navaratri and was constantly praying for her son’s return after being granted bail by court. Now, it has come to light that Gauri has strictly instructed the staff at Mannat to not cook anything sweet in the kitchen till Aryan is released. Read more.
Oct 19, 2021 01:29 IST

Aryan Khan breaks down during video call with parents

According to reports, Aryan got to call his parents on a video call and spoke to them for almost 10 mins. Reports also claim that the star kid broke down while speaking to his parents while SRK and Gauri tried to console him via video call.
Oct 19, 2021 01:29 IST

Salman Khan, Karan Johar and Preity Zinta visit Shah Rukh Khan's residence

Over the past few days, celebs like Karan Johar, Preity Zinta and Salman Khan visited Shah Rukh Khan's residence. The couple is now desperate to have their son back home.
Oct 19, 2021 01:29 IST

Filmmaker Prakash Jha Calls Aryan Khan 'Poor Kid'

Prakash Jha told India Today, "I don’t know how I could comment on it. I don’t know who is commenting on it. I haven’t read about it. I only know that the poor kid, who is Shah Rukh Khan’s son, has got into a mess."
Oct 19, 2021 01:29 IST

Aryan is disheartened after the order on the bail plea was adjourned

It is reported that he is disheartened after the order on the bail plea was adjourned till October 20. He is keeping to himself mostly and speaks only when someone asks him a question.
Oct 19, 2021 01:29 IST

Jail staff is concerned about Aryan's health and hygiene

According to reports, Aryan has been avoiding going to the toilet or taking a bath since these have no doors or lock and Aryan is not comfortable with open system.
Oct 19, 2021 01:29 IST

Will Aryan be granted bail tomorrow?

After the NCB swooped on a luxury cruise ship to bust an alleged rave party on October 2, Aryan Khan, along with 7 others were detained, arrested on October 3 and have remained in NCB and judicial custody since for the past 17 days, with their bail order likely be delivered on Wednesday (October 20).
Oct 19, 2021 01:29 IST

'Will Do Something That Will Make You Proud of Me': Aryan Khan to NCB's Wankhede After Counselling

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan, who was arrested in the Mumbai cruise drugs case, underwent counselling while in the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), an official said. During his session, the actor’s son promised Sameer Wankhede, zonal director of NCB’s Mumbai unit, that he would do good work and make him proud one day. Read more.
Oct 19, 2021 01:29 IST

Sena Minister to SC: Probe NCB, Aryan Khan's 'fundamental rights breach'

In a significant development, a senior Shiv Sena leader urged the Supreme Court to order a probe by a sitting judge of the apex court into the affairs of Narcotics Control Bureau and violation of fundamental rights of Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan.
Oct 19, 2021 01:29 IST

Aryan allowed to eat bhel, vada pav, bhaji pav and other things at jail canteen.

A money order worth Rs 4,500 has been credited in Aryan’s account in Arthur Road Jail by his family. He can use this money to buy things from the jail canteen. Reportedly, Arthur Road jail canteen menu includes bread, bhel, panyachi batli, vadapav, bhaji pav, namkeen, samosa, chicken thali, egg thali, mineral water and juice.
Oct 19, 2021 01:29 IST

Aryan being constantly monitored by prison authorities.

Aryan Khan is being monitored closely by the prison authorities at Arthur Road Jail. The order on his bail plea may be pronounced on Oct 20, when he will appear in court again.
Oct 19, 2021 01:29 IST

Celebrity couple Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah came out in support of Shah Rukh Khan amid his son’s arrest in an alleged drug case.

Oct 19, 2021 01:29 IST

Oct 19, 2021 01:29 IST

Oct 19, 2021 01:29 IST

Oct 19, 2021 01:29 IST

Samantha-Shah Rukh Khan Collaboration With Atlee Fell Through Because of Actress's Baby Plans?

A new report has suggested that Samantha was first approached for Shah Rukh Khan starrer action film from director Atlee, tentatively titled Lion. However, she turned it down because she was planning a baby with Naga Chaitanya. The role then went to Nayanthara, who has started shooting for the film as well. Read more.
Oct 19, 2021 01:29 IST

Shah Rukh Khan's Co-star Nayanthara Starts Shooting For Atlee's Next in His Absence

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has not yet resumed the shoot for Atlee's next, while his co-star Nayanthara began filming. Read more.
Oct 19, 2021 01:29 IST

Oct 19, 2021 01:29 IST

Oct 19, 2021 01:29 IST

Taapsee Pannu Reacts to Aryan Khan's Arrest, 'It's a Baggage Every Big Star's Family Carries'

Taapsee said, “That’s a part and parcel of being a public figure. And, that’s a baggage every public figure’s family also carries, whether they like it or not. You have the positives of enjoying a star status and this is the kind of negative that also comes with it. If it’s a family of a big star, you also enjoy the perks of that, right? So, there’s a negative side also that you end up facing."
Oct 19, 2021 01:29 IST

When Shah Rukh Khan Addressed Internet's Claim 'AbRam Was Aryan's Love Child': We Were So Disturbed

During his TED Talk in 2017, Shah Rukh Khan had addressed the rumours that claimed his youngest child AbRam was actually the son of his eldest child, Aryan Khan. Read more.
Oct 19, 2021 01:29 IST

Ali Fazal, Nakuul Mehta Take Dig at Ed-tech Company for Allegedly Pulling Out Shah Rukh Khan Ads

Shah Rukh Khan has got support from his industry colleagues after it was reported that an ed-tech company stopped all advertisements featuring him. Read more.
Oct 19, 2021 01:29 IST

Shah Rukh Khan's Son AbRam Gets Snapped by Paparazzi, Fans Say 'Leave the Child Alone'

Shah Rukh Khan's youngest son AbRam was snapped by the paparazzi in Mumbai on Monday. Fans took to comment section to ask photographers to 'stop chasing kids.' Read more.
Oct 19, 2021 01:29 IST

Shah Rukh Khan's Lookalikes Lose Work Amid Aryan's Arrest, Say Organisers Aren't Comfortable

Shah Rukh Khan's lookalike Raju Rahikwar, whose real name is Durga Rahikwar, is upset with the arrest of the Bollywood superstar's son, Aryan Khan. Read more.
Oct 19, 2021 01:29 IST

Oct 19, 2021 01:29 IST

Oct 19, 2021 01:29 IST

Oct 19, 2021 01:29 IST

Oct 19, 2021 01:29 IST

Shah Rukh's anticipated movie with Atlee shoots with a body double

Shah Rukh Khan's one of highly anticipated movies is with South director Atlee. It is tentatively titled Lion and co-stars Nayanthara. While shooting began on the film in Pune last month, it is now continuing shoot without the Bollywood superstar. A body-double is being used for OTS shots and long shots in Shah Rukh's absence.
Oct 19, 2021 01:29 IST

Salman Khan watching over Aryan Khan case closely

News18 has learnt that Salman Khan, who is a close friend of Shah Rukh Khan, is keeping a close track of developments in Aryan Khan case. "The actor has visited Shah Rukh on multiple occasions and is concerned about Aryan’s well-being. He is constantly by Shah Rukh’s side," a source revealed.
Oct 19, 2021 01:29 IST

Bollywood protecting their own over drugs case is justified?

Sushant Singh Rajput case has mainstreamed the conservation on the culture of 'casual consumption' and distribution of drugs in film industries across India. Are celebrities helping the cause of wiping out this evil? Read: OPINION | Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Film Industry's Casual Attitude in Fighting Drugs Menace Not Helping
Oct 19, 2021 01:29 IST

Oct 19, 2021 01:29 IST

From 10-minute video call with parents to Rs 4,500 as allowance, how is Aryan Khan spending his time in Arthur Road Jail

Currently lodged in Arthur Road Central Jail, Aryan Khan got a 10-minute video call with his parents Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan. A money order of Rs 4,500 was credited to his account and he will be able to spend it on canteen food. He has also been shifted to special barrack from general barrack ahead of his court appearance on Oct 20.
Oct 19, 2021 01:29 IST

Oct 19, 2021 01:29 IST

Shah Rukh Khan fans lend their support to him amid Aryan's arrest

Shah Rukh Khan has been finding immense support from the fans after his son Aryan was detained by the NCB and placed in Arthur Road Jail. Aryan's bail will come up for hearing on October 20 once again.

Oct 19, 2021 01:29 IST

Oct 19, 2021 01:29 IST

Oct 19, 2021 01:29 IST

Did you know that NCB's Sameer Wankhede has raided properties of other Bollywood celebs?

NCB top cop Sameer Wankhede has been at the forefront of the investigations in the drugs menace in Maharashtra. But his association with Bollywood goes long back. In 2013, Wankhede caught singer Mika Singh at the Mumbai airport with foreign currency. He has also raided properties owned by many Bollywood celebs, including Anurag Kashyap, Vivek Oberoi and Ram Gopal Varma.
Oct 19, 2021 01:29 IST

Who is Sameer Wankhede? The NCB top cop who is headlining the drugs investigation

Zonal Director of NCB, Sameer Wankhede has been spearheading the agency's efforts in curbing down drugs menace. He reportedly also counseled Aryan Khan during his hold up in Arthur Road Central Jail. Read: Stalled World Cup Trophy at Airport, Married to Actor: Meet NCB's Sameer Wankhede Who Has Rocked B-Town
Oct 19, 2021 01:29 IST

Tip-off leads to Aryan's arrest in drug bust

Based on a tip-off that a rave party was scheduled on the ship, an NCB team raided the Goa-bound Cordelia cruise on October 2 evening and allegedly seized drugs. Several persons including Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were arrested.
Oct 19, 2021 01:29 IST

Oct 19, 2021 01:29 IST

Oct 19, 2021 01:28 IST

Oct 19, 2021 01:28 IST

Oct 19, 2021 01:28 IST

Oct 19, 2021 01:28 IST

Oct 19, 2021 01:28 IST

Oct 19, 2021 01:28 IST

Oct 19, 2021 01:28 IST

Oct 19, 2021 01:28 IST

Oct 19, 2021 01:28 IST

Oct 19, 2021 01:28 IST

Oct 19, 2021 01:28 IST

Oct 19, 2021 01:28 IST

Oct 19, 2021 01:28 IST

Oct 19, 2021 01:28 IST

Oct 19, 2021 01:28 IST

Oct 19, 2021 01:28 IST

Oct 19, 2021 01:28 IST

Oct 19, 2021 01:28 IST

Oct 19, 2021 01:28 IST

Oct 19, 2021 01:28 IST

Oct 19, 2021 01:28 IST

Oct 19, 2021 01:28 IST

Oct 19, 2021 01:28 IST

Oct 19, 2021 01:28 IST

Oct 19, 2021 01:28 IST

Oct 19, 2021 01:28 IST

Oct 19, 2021 01:28 IST

Oct 19, 2021 01:28 IST

Oct 19, 2021 01:28 IST

Oct 19, 2021 01:28 IST

Oct 19, 2021 01:28 IST

Oct 19, 2021 01:28 IST

Oct 19, 2021 01:28 IST

Oct 19, 2021 01:28 IST

Oct 19, 2021 01:28 IST

Oct 19, 2021 01:28 IST

Oct 19, 2021 01:28 IST

Oct 19, 2021 01:28 IST

Oct 19, 2021 01:27 IST

Oct 19, 2021 01:27 IST

Oct 19, 2021 01:27 IST

Oct 19, 2021 01:27 IST

Oct 19, 2021 01:27 IST

Oct 19, 2021 01:27 IST

Oct 19, 2021 01:27 IST

Oct 19, 2021 01:27 IST

Oct 19, 2021 01:27 IST

Oct 19, 2021 07:35 IST

Several celebrities, including Salman Khan, have shown their support for Shah Rukh in the aftermath of Aryan’s arrest. Filmmaker Prakash Jha also said that he is aware that “the poor kid, who is Shah Rukh Khan’s son, has got into a mess.”

Meanwhile, the mood at Mannat is gloomy ever since Aryan has been detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Earlier, it was reported that Gauri had kept a ‘mannat’ during the auspicious occasion of Navaratri and was constantly praying for her son’s return after being granted bail by court. Now, it has come to light that Gauri has strictly instructed the staff at Mannat to not cook anything sweet in the kitchen till Aryan is released. Also, News18 has learnt that the shooting of Pathan, starring Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone, in three international locations has been put off to another time due to Shah Rukh being occupied with his son’s detainment. The unit was supposed to film two song sequences in early October, but everything has been delayed.

In custody, Aryan also reportedly underwent a ‘counselling session’ in the jail with the NCB teams recently. The unverifiable reports, attributed to unidentified NCB sources, claimed that Aryan was purportedly ‘full of guilt and remorse’ over his recent actions leading to his arrest and custody since the past 17 days. Aryan has been allotted the Qaidi (prisoner) number 956.

A money order amounting to Rs 4,500 dated Oct 11, was received by Arthur Road Jail authorities from Aryan’s family. This money order was for his canteen expenses. He is currently in a special barrack and his security has also been increased, as per reports.

Aryan, along with seven others, were detained after the NCB raided an alleged rave party aboard a luxury cruise ship on October 2. He was arrested on October 3 and has been in NCB and judicial custody since then. The agency has arrested a dozen other persons in connection with the case.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.