Shah Rukh’s manager Pooja Dadlani and bodyguard Ravi Singh were present in the court premises. It is being reported that 23-year-old Aryan is having a tough time adapting to the conditions of Arthur Road Jail, where he is currently lodged. Now, he is facing some more jail term.

On the other hand, Salman Khan paid another visit to close friend Shah Rukh at Mannat on Wednesday. This was the third time that Salman visited SRK and showed his unwavering support to the family. Aryan was denied bail by a magistrate’s court on October 8 in the Mumbai drug bust case on a cruise ship. Aryan was among eight persons who were arrested on October 3. It is learned that Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan are “devastated” by the news of Aryan’s arrest and have been spending “sleepless nights” worrying about their son, who is currently lodged in Arthur Road jail.

Shah Rukh’s fans and colleagues from the film industry have come out in support of the Bollywood superstar and his son. Bollywood personalities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Gupta, Ali Fazal, Shekhar Suman, Vishal Dadlani, Pooja Bhatt and Hansal Mehta among others showed solidarity with SRK. Veteran actor-politician Raj Babbar took to Twitter on Sunday to extend his support to Shah Rukh. “He came, faced and achieved a conquest unparalleled. I have known (Shah Rukh Khan) for long to know hardships won’t deter his soul. As the world teaches his young boy through wounds, I am sure the fighter’s son will definitely fight back. Blessings to the young man,” the 69-year-old wrote.

Shah Rukh and wife Gauri Khan have stayed away from the media glare and avoided stepping out of their Bandra home, Mannat, since the time their son Aryan was apprehended in the drug seizure case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Aryan’s arrest, according to a report in Bollywoodlife.com, has left Shah Rukh “feeling helpless and broken”.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.