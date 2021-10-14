Aryan Khan Bail Hearing LIVE Updates: The hearing on the bail application of Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, in connection with the Mumbai drug bust case resumed in the sessions court on Thursday noon. As the day drew to an end, the judge reserved orders on the bail of Aryan and other accused in the matter, saying it is busy with other matters and will now hear the pleas on October 20. Read More
Report has claimed that Gauri Khan has kept a mannat for Aryan’s release and has constantly been praying during Navratri while being off sugar and sweets.
irector Rahul Dholakia and actor Swara Bhasker were some of the film personalities to express their disappointment after a special NDPS court here said it would pronounce its orders on bail applications filed by Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, and two others on October 20 in a case of alleged seizure of drugs from a cruise ship off Mumbai. Aryan Khan, 23, was arrested on October 3 with seven others when the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted a drugs party on board a cruise ship. He is currently in Arthur Road prison.
Preity Zinta was seen arriving at Mannat in Bandra, Mumbai after Aryan Khan’s bail was deferred for hearing on Oct 20. Preity is a close friend of Shah Rukh and Gauri’s.
After court granted no relief to Aryan Khan today and deferred his bail hearing till October 20, worries seem to be mounting for Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. Both parents have been unable to meet their 23-year-old son since October 2 when he was first taken into NCB custody.
Reportedly, Aryan Khan tested COVID-19 negative and was shifted to common cell with five others in Arthur Road Central Jail. Here’s a video of Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh Khan’s bodyguard Ravi and Aryan’s lawyer at Mumbai Court.
Actress Preity Zinta, who has been a co-star of Shah Rukh Khan in many films, arrived at Mannat on Thursday evening after Aryan Khan’s bail hearing was deferred till Oct 20 by a special NDPS court. Aryan will have to spend at least five more days in Arthur Road Central Jail.
NCB, in its argument against granting bail to Aryan Khan and other accused, has presented WhatsApp chats as evidence showing that Aryan Khan was an active link of the illegal drugs chain along with the other accused.
Munmun Dhamecha, who has been held by the NCB in a matter pertaining to drug bust on a cruise ship, is a model by profession. Her bail in the matter will be coming up for hearing on Oct 20.
A special NDPS court in Mumbai would pronounce its orders on bail applications filed by Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, and two others on October 20 in a case of alleged seizure of drugs from a cruise ship off Mumbai. After hearing extensive arguments of the investigating agency NCB and defense lawyers on Thursday, special judge V V Patil posted the matter for orders on October 20. Earlier, a magistrate’s court had rejected the bail pleas of Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant. The three were among those arrested from the Goa-bound cruise ship on October 3. .
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son Aryan Khan was detained on October 2 along with seven others after the NCB raided an alleged rave party on a cruise ship. A Mumbai court on Friday rejected Aryan’s bail plea after which he was sent to Arthur Road Central Jail where he will remain till Oct 20.
Aryan Khan, who was first detained by the NCB on October 2 in connection with a drug bust on a cruise ship, will be spending at least five more days in Arthur Road Central Jail as his bail hearing has been deferred till Oct 20. Earlier, it was reported that Aryan was surviving on biscuits from jail canteen but authorities refuted claims saying he is eating properly and is not being given any special treatment.
After hearing heated arguments by the prosecution for Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the defence lawyers, Special Judge VV Patil kept his verdict on the bail pleas of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Mumnum Dhamecha, who are among 20 nabbed so far in the sensational rave party raid of October 2, in abeyance for the next five days.
Raees director Rahul Dholakia took to his Twitter handle to express his disappointment with court’s decision to hear the bail plea of Aryan Khan on Oct 20. He wrote, “I respect and support people doing their job, unfortunately this is not seeming to be about that. Disappointed with the decision of extending Aryan’s jail time (sic)."
In a huge setback to Aryan Khan, a Mumbai special NDPS court on Thursday reserved its order on his and other co-accused’s bail applications till October 20. Thus, Aryan - the son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan - and other co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha will remain in judicial custody at the Arthur Road Central Jail and the Byculla Women’s Jail for the next five days on account of public holidays over the next few days.
Aryan Khan’s bail will now come up for hearing on October 20. He will have to spend six more days at least at Arthur Road Jail. Twitter reacted in shock as court reserved orders in the bail of Aryan today as well. The extensive arguments came to a close with the judge saying he has other matters at hand as well.
After some reports said that Aryan Khan is not consuming jail food and depending on biscuits from the canteen, jail authorities have clarified that he’s eating properly and no special treatment is being given to him. Aryan is lodged in Arthur Road Jail.
Aryan Khan will be in judicial custody for another six days, he was first detained by the NCB on October 3 on a cruise ship off Mumbai coast where the authorities busted a rave party and found illegal substances. After extensive arguments on the bail applications, the court has reserved its order for Oct 20 saying it is busy with other matters.
The team of lawyers representing Aryan Khan in the drug bust case, Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani and the actor’s bodyguard Ravi were seen exiting the court premises after the day’s proceeding came to an end. Aryan will be in jail for six more days.
On the other hand, Salman Khan paid another visit to close friend Shah Rukh at Mannat on Wednesday. This was the third time that Salman visited SRK and showed his unwavering support to the family. Aryan was denied bail by a magistrate’s court on October 8 in the Mumbai drug bust case on a cruise ship. Aryan was among eight persons who were arrested on October 3. It is learned that Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan are “devastated” by the news of Aryan’s arrest and have been spending “sleepless nights” worrying about their son, who is currently lodged in Arthur Road jail.
Shah Rukh’s fans and colleagues from the film industry have come out in support of the Bollywood superstar and his son. Bollywood personalities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Gupta, Ali Fazal, Shekhar Suman, Vishal Dadlani, Pooja Bhatt and Hansal Mehta among others showed solidarity with SRK. Veteran actor-politician Raj Babbar took to Twitter on Sunday to extend his support to Shah Rukh. “He came, faced and achieved a conquest unparalleled. I have known (Shah Rukh Khan) for long to know hardships won’t deter his soul. As the world teaches his young boy through wounds, I am sure the fighter’s son will definitely fight back. Blessings to the young man,” the 69-year-old wrote.
Shah Rukh and wife Gauri Khan have stayed away from the media glare and avoided stepping out of their Bandra home, Mannat, since the time their son Aryan was apprehended in the drug seizure case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Aryan’s arrest, according to a report in Bollywoodlife.com, has left Shah Rukh “feeling helpless and broken”.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.