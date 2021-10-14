Home / News / Movies / Aryan Khan Bail Hearing LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh, Gauri Khan Face Huge Setback as Son to Spend Dussehra in Jail, Preity Zinta Meets Distraught Couple
Aryan Khan Bail Hearing LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh, Gauri Khan Face Huge Setback as Son to Spend Dussehra in Jail, Preity Zinta Meets Distraught Couple

Aryan Khan Bail Hearing LIVE Updates: The son of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan got no relief from special court on Thursday either and his bail plea will now come up for hearing on October 20.

Aryan Khan Bail Hearing LIVE Updates: The hearing on the bail application of Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, in connection with the Mumbai drug bust case resumed in the sessions court on Thursday noon. As the day drew to an end, the judge reserved orders on the bail of Aryan and other accused in the matter, saying it is busy with other matters and will now hear the pleas on October 20. Read More

Oct 14, 2021 19:51 IST

Gauri Khan prays for Aryan's return during Navratri, says report

Report has claimed that Gauri Khan has kept a mannat for Aryan’s release and has constantly been praying during Navratri while being off sugar and sweets.

Oct 14, 2021 19:39 IST

Aryan Khan's bail plea decision: A section of film personalities express disappointment

irector Rahul Dholakia and actor Swara Bhasker were some of the film personalities to express their disappointment after a special NDPS court here said it would pronounce its orders on bail applications filed by Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, and two others on October 20 in a case of alleged seizure of drugs from a cruise ship off Mumbai. Aryan Khan, 23, was arrested on October 3 with seven others when the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted a drugs party on board a cruise ship. He is currently in Arthur Road prison.

Oct 14, 2021 19:34 IST

Visuals of Preity Zinta at Mannat

Oct 14, 2021 19:20 IST

Preity Zinta arrives at Mannat to meet Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan

Preity Zinta was seen arriving at Mannat in Bandra, Mumbai after Aryan Khan’s bail was deferred for hearing on Oct 20. Preity is a close friend of Shah Rukh and Gauri’s.

Oct 14, 2021 18:54 IST

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's worries mount further

After court granted no relief to Aryan Khan today and deferred his bail hearing till October 20, worries seem to be mounting for Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. Both parents have been unable to meet their 23-year-old son since October 2 when he was first taken into NCB custody.

Oct 14, 2021 18:47 IST

Aryan spending time in normal jail cell

Reportedly, Aryan Khan tested COVID-19 negative and was shifted to common cell with five others in Arthur Road Central Jail. Here’s a video of Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh Khan’s bodyguard Ravi and Aryan’s lawyer at Mumbai Court.

Oct 14, 2021 18:36 IST

Preity Zinta arrives at Mannat

Actress Preity Zinta, who has been a co-star of Shah Rukh Khan in many films, arrived at Mannat on Thursday evening after Aryan Khan’s bail hearing was deferred till Oct 20 by a special NDPS court. Aryan will have to spend at least five more days in Arthur Road Central Jail.

Oct 14, 2021 18:32 IST

NCB relies on WhatsApp conversations between the accused to prove their case

NCB, in its argument against granting bail to Aryan Khan and other accused, has presented WhatsApp chats as evidence showing that Aryan Khan was an active link of the illegal drugs chain along with the other accused.

Oct 14, 2021 18:23 IST

Munmun Dhamecha, one of the co-accused in drug bust case, is a model

Munmun Dhamecha, who has been held by the NCB in a matter pertaining to drug bust on a cruise ship, is a model by profession. Her bail in the matter will be coming up for hearing on Oct 20.

Oct 14, 2021 18:20 IST

Special NDPS court grants no relief to Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant

A special NDPS court in Mumbai would pronounce its orders on bail applications filed by Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, and two others on October 20 in a case of alleged seizure of drugs from a cruise ship off Mumbai. After hearing extensive arguments of the investigating agency NCB and defense lawyers on Thursday, special judge V V Patil posted the matter for orders on October 20. Earlier, a magistrate’s court had rejected the bail pleas of Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant. The three were among those arrested from the Goa-bound cruise ship on October 3. .

Oct 14, 2021 18:11 IST

Huge setback for Aryan Khan and family

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son Aryan Khan was detained on October 2 along with seven others after the NCB raided an alleged rave party on a cruise ship. A Mumbai court on Friday rejected Aryan’s bail plea after which he was sent to Arthur Road Central Jail where he will remain till Oct 20.

Oct 14, 2021 18:05 IST

Aryan faces hard time in Arthur Road Central Jail

Aryan Khan, who was first detained by the NCB on October 2 in connection with a drug bust on a cruise ship, will be spending at least five more days in Arthur Road Central Jail as his bail hearing has been deferred till Oct 20. Earlier, it was reported that Aryan was surviving on biscuits from jail canteen but authorities refuted claims saying he is eating properly and is not being given any special treatment.

Oct 14, 2021 17:55 IST

Aryan's more jail time announced in court today

After hearing heated arguments by the prosecution for Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the defence lawyers, Special Judge VV Patil kept his verdict on the bail pleas of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Mumnum Dhamecha, who are among 20 nabbed so far in the sensational rave party raid of October 2, in abeyance for the next five days.

Oct 14, 2021 17:45 IST

Rahul Dholakia unimpressed with court deferring bail hearing till Oct 20

Raees director Rahul Dholakia took to his Twitter handle to express his disappointment with court’s decision to hear the bail plea of Aryan Khan on Oct 20. He wrote, “I respect and support people doing their job, unfortunately this is not seeming to be about that. Disappointed with the decision of extending Aryan’s jail time (sic)."

Oct 14, 2021 17:41 IST

A huge setback for Aryan Khan, bail to come up for hearing on Oct 20

In a huge setback to Aryan Khan, a Mumbai special NDPS court on Thursday reserved its order on his and other co-accused’s bail applications till October 20. Thus, Aryan - the son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan - and other co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha will remain in judicial custody at the Arthur Road Central Jail and the Byculla Women’s Jail for the next five days on account of public holidays over the next few days.

Oct 14, 2021 17:38 IST

Twitter reacts as Aryan's bail hearing is deferred for Oct 20

Aryan Khan’s bail will now come up for hearing on October 20. He will have to spend six more days at least at Arthur Road Jail. Twitter reacted in shock as court reserved orders in the bail of Aryan today as well. The extensive arguments came to a close with the judge saying he has other matters at hand as well.

Oct 14, 2021 17:27 IST

Jail authorities deny claims that Aryan is not eating food

After some reports said that Aryan Khan is not consuming jail food and depending on biscuits from the canteen, jail authorities have clarified that he’s eating properly and no special treatment is being given to him. Aryan is lodged in Arthur Road Jail.

Oct 14, 2021 17:24 IST

After extensive arguments, court reserves order on Aryan's bail

Aryan Khan will be in judicial custody for another six days, he was first detained by the NCB on October 3 on a cruise ship off Mumbai coast where the authorities busted a rave party and found illegal substances. After extensive arguments on the bail applications, the court has reserved its order for Oct 20 saying it is busy with other matters.

Oct 14, 2021 17:17 IST

Aryan's team of lawyers and Shah Rukh's manager leave court premises

The team of lawyers representing Aryan Khan in the drug bust case, Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani and the actor’s bodyguard Ravi were seen exiting the court premises after the day’s proceeding came to an end. Aryan will be in jail for six more days.

Oct 14, 2021 00:06 IST

Latest in Aryan Khan's bail hearing

Drugs on cruise case | Mumbai Special NDPS court reserves order for October 20 on bail application of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha. The accused will continue to be in Arthur Road Jail till October 20.

Oct 14, 2021 00:06 IST

Gloom looming outside Mannat

Aryan's bail hearing has been deferred till October 20 in a drug bust case. Outside Mannat, Shah Rukh Khan's residence in Bandra, the usual fanfare is missing and thin crowd is seen.

Oct 14, 2021 00:06 IST

Aryan's bail to come up for hearing on October 20 now

Aryan's bail will now be heard by the special NDPS court on October 20. Means, he will have to spend some more time in jail. Court said it is busy with other matters and reserved order on the bail pleas of Aryan, model Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant.
Oct 14, 2021 00:06 IST

Intervenor approaches the court, says Aryan's bail hearing is being expedited

An intervenor approached the court during hearing, claiming to be a social worker. He said drug menace needs to be seriously dealt with. He added that Aryan Khan was getting 'special treatment' with expeditious hearing of bail application. However, intervention is not allowed in criminal hearing.

Oct 14, 2021 00:06 IST

Court busy with other matters, bail hearing deferred till Oct 20

Special NDPS Court, Mumbai, reserves order on bail applications of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha in the cruise ship drug case for October 20. Court said it is busy with other matters but is keeping all the three applications for orders on October 20.
Oct 14, 2021 00:06 IST

Aryan's lawyer presses for bail

In his arguments presented in the court, Advocate Amit Desai, appearing on behalf of Aryan Khan, is pressing hard for his bail. He has argued that investigation into his alleged involvement in drugs abuse and other charges should continue but he should be granted bail at this time.
Oct 14, 2021 00:06 IST

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma writes in support of Aryan Khan and mocks NCB

Ram Gopal Varma wrote in support of Aryan Khan on social media. He said, "NCB has made Shah Rukh Khan's son a super-duper star. I just want to shout Jai NCB."

Oct 14, 2021 00:06 IST

Aryan and co-accused in drug bust facing another night in jail?

In a claim, the NCB on Wednesday alleged that Aryan Khan along with others, was prima facie involved in "illicit drug trafficking, procuring and distribution of contraband" banned under the NDPS Act. Speculations are on the rise whether he will be going home today after being granted bail or will have to spend another night in Arthur Road Jail. Model Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant are other bail applicants along with Aryan.
Oct 14, 2021 00:06 IST

Rhea Chakraborty's cryptic message amid Aryan Khan's arrest in drug case

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was under the scanner last year after the death of actor and her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, shared a cryptic message amid the ongoing drug case involving superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan. The actress shared the cryptic message on her Instagram stories, which read: "Grow through what you go through."
Oct 14, 2021 00:06 IST

Will Aryan get bail today?

As the day of the court draws to an end in sometime, the question on everyone's mind is whether Aryan Khan will be going home today or not?
Oct 14, 2021 00:05 IST

Shah Rukh Khan gets support from Ali Fazal, Anjana Sukhani

Actors Ali Fazal, Anjana Sukhani and Nakuul Mehta expressed their support for Shah Rukh Khan after a brand paused their ads with him, in the wake of his son Aryan Khan's arrest.

Oct 14, 2021 00:05 IST

Sonam Kapoor extends support to Aryan Khan

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has become the latest celebrity from the film industry to have come out in support of Shah Rukh Khan, amidst Aryan Khan’s arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), after she shared a cryptic post on Instagram, on Wednesday. In her story, she shared a link to an article related to the case wherein Aryan's lawyer reportedly told the court that the star kid wasn’t on the cruise ship when he was arrested and nothing was found on him at the time of arrest, either.
Oct 14, 2021 00:05 IST

Arya Khan's bail hearing resumes after lunch break

After a 30-minute lunch break, Mumbai's sessions court has resumed hearing the arguments on the bail plea filed by Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who was arrested in connection with the seizure of banned drugs onboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.
Oct 14, 2021 00:05 IST

Aryan Khan's lawyer spotted outside sessions court

Aryan Khan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde was clicked while stepping out of the court premises during lunch break. He refused to comment on the case when reporters stationed outside the court asked him questions on the same.

Oct 14, 2021 00:05 IST

Aryan Khan regular drug consumer since 3 years: NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) continues to oppose Aryan Khan's bail plea in connection with the Mumbai drug bust case in the special court. The NCB says that the evidence shows Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son is "a regular consumer of drugs since three years." Read: Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE Updates: Aryan Khan Regular Drugs Consumer, Says NCB, Opposes His Bail; Hearing to Resume Shortly Post Lunch
Oct 14, 2021 00:05 IST

Ravi Singh: Here's everything you need to know about Shah Rukh Khan's bodyguard

Ravi Singh has been protecting Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his three children- Aryan, Suhana and AbRam- for more than a decade and has often become the object of the paparazzi’s attention. Be it Shah Rukh’s birthday celebrations outside his residence Mannat, film promotions, or movie screenings, Ravi is seen accompanying the star and keeping the security in check. Read: Who is Ravi Singh, Shah Rukh Khan's Security Head?
Oct 14, 2021 00:05 IST

Aryan Khan is eating properly, clarifies jail authorities

Aryan Khan and others, who were kept in a special quarantine barrack, have been shifted to the normal cell of Arthur Road jail after their RT-PCR reports came negative on Wednesday. Jail authorities have clarified that Shah Rukh Khan's son has been eating properly and no special treatment has been given to him.
Oct 14, 2021 00:05 IST

Aryan's bail hearing to resume after lunch

The bench rises for a lunch break. The court will reassemble at 2.45 pm and the hearing for Aryan Khan's bail blea in connection with the Mumbai drug bust case will resume.
Oct 14, 2021 00:05 IST

Ram Gopal Varma says NCB 'tops the list' of 'giving extraordinary launch' to Aryan

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has shared his opinion on the Aryan Khan drugs case in a series of posts on Twitter. Ram Gopal Varma sarcastically said that the NCB should be credited for giving "such an extraordinary launch" to Aryan. He tweeted, "The launch of @iamsrk's son has 4 phases as in the son of @iamsrk, the director who does his first film, the NCB in general, and of course, the media for giving such an EXTRAORDINARY LAUNCH even before his father could, but NCB tops the list." (sic)

Oct 14, 2021 00:05 IST

Shah Rukh fans say 'we want justice' as they hope for Aryan's bail

Shah Rukh Khan's fans have flooded the social media platforms with messages of support for the Bollywood superstar and his son Aryan Khan. They have been sharing throwback videos and photos of SRK and Aryan alongside hashtags like "we stand with SRK" and "we want justice".

Oct 14, 2021 00:05 IST

ASG opposes Aryan Khan's bail

Oct 14, 2021 00:05 IST

Oct 14, 2021 00:05 IST

Shah Rukh's lookalike Raju Rahikwar reveals he lost out on work amid Aryan's arrest

Shah Rukh Khan’s lookalike Raju, whose real name is Durga Rahikwar, has revealed how his work has been affected since Aryan Khan’s arrest. Recently, an educational app reportedly stopped ads featuring Shah Rukh in the wake of his son’s arrest. Raju told us, “I was supposed to be a part of a birthday party on October 10 in Jaipur. A week later I had to attend a social gathering in the same city. But both the events have been cancelled. The organisers told me, ‘people aren’t comfortable with SRK’s current image.’ It’s a matter of time. I am sure Shah Rukh bhai will come out stronger." Read: Shah Rukh Khan's Lookalikes Lose Work Amid Aryan's Arrest, Say Organisers Aren't Comfortable
Oct 14, 2021 00:05 IST

Aryan Khan's bail hearing begins

The special court begins hearing the bail plea of Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, in connection with the Mumbai drug bust case. ASG Anil Singh continues his arguments as he opposes the bail plea.
Oct 14, 2021 00:05 IST

Aryan's fan spotted outside court

A fan was clicked holding a placard with 'Release Aryan Khan' written on it outside the sessions court. The fan came to support Shah Rukh Khan's son ahead of his bail hearing in connection with the Mumbai drug bust case.

Oct 14, 2021 00:05 IST

When Shah Rukh said 'Salman Khan would be there if my family is in trouble'

An emotional Shah Rukh Khan had once said that Salman Khan was his person in every thick and thin. Salman was seen visiting SRK's home after son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau. Salman was one of the first friends of Shah Rukh to visit him in his difficult time. Read: Shah Rukh Khan Knew Salman Khan Will Be There in Times Of Trouble, Watch Viral Video
Oct 14, 2021 00:05 IST

Aryan Khan in touch with those part of global drug network: NCB

Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is in touch with people who are part of an international drug network, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has told a special court which is hearing a plea for bail to the 23-year-old who was arrested from a cruise off Mumbai during a raid by the agency in which banned narcotics were seized.
Oct 14, 2021 00:05 IST

Aryan Khan shifted to common cell in Arthur Road jail

Arthur Road Jail superintendent Nitin Waychal today said that Aryan Khan and five others have been shifted to the common cell from quarantine barrack after their Covid report came negative.
Oct 14, 2021 00:05 IST

SRK's bodyguard reaches court

Shah Rukh Khan's head security Ravi Singh accompanies the actor's manager Pooja Dadlani to sessions court ahead of Aryan Khan's bail hearing in connection with the Mumbai drug bust case.

Oct 14, 2021 00:05 IST

SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani reaches court

Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani reaches sessions court for Aryan Khan's bail hearing. She was also present in the court premises on Tuesday.
Oct 14, 2021 00:05 IST

Aryan Khan's lawyer arrives in court

Aryan Khan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde arrives in sessions court ahead of the hearing of the 23-year-old star kid's bail plea in connection with the Mumbai drug bust case.

Oct 14, 2021 00:05 IST

Ram Gopal Varma says NCB has turned Aryan into a 'super duper star'

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has joined the bandwagon of celebrities who have reacted to Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan’s arrest in the Mumbai drug bust case. Taking a sly dig at the Narcotics Control Bureau, Varma tweeted that the anti-drug agency has turned "superstar's son into a SUPER DUPER STAR." "Bottom line is everyone including the agency knows nothing will come out of the accusations on Aryan khan son of @iamsrk and he will of course be out once the tactical delaying processes are done with. Concerned agencies in good faith are using him as an advertisement board to shout out their objective for getting rid of the drug menace by saying, 'if we are not even sparing @iamsrk's son just imagine what we will do to you,'" Varma wrote.

Oct 14, 2021 00:05 IST

Suhana taking hourly updates about Aryan from mom Gauri: Report

Suhana Khan, who is currently in New York, has been worried about her elder brother Aryan, who is lodged in Arthur Road jail in the Mumbai drug bust case. Suhana has been in constant touch with mom Gauri Khan. She is taking hourly updates about Aryan, according to a report in BollywoodLife.
Oct 14, 2021 00:05 IST

Did you know Aryan takes interest in father Shah Rukh Khan's IPL team?

When Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan was spotted in the IPL auction room earlier this year in February, netizens reacted to it with surprise. However, it was far from a one-off event as hinted by Juhi Chawla, who co-owns Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kolkata Knight Riders with former co-star SRK. Juhi has revealed that Aryan takes interest in the IPL team owned by his father. Read: Aryan Khan Takes Interest in Shah Rukh Khan’s IPL Team Kolkata Knight Riders, Says Juhi Chawla
Oct 14, 2021 00:05 IST

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri 'sleepless' after son Aryan's arrest: Report

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri are going through a tough time with their son Aryan Khan being lodged in Arthur Road jail in the Mumbai drug bust case. Shah Rukh and Gauri are reportedly spending sleepless nights with the constant follow-up in the case and have been constantly checking on Aryan’s health too, according to a report in India Today.
Oct 14, 2021 00:05 IST

Sanjay Kapoor shows solidarity with Aryan Khan

Actor Sanjay Kapoor has shown his solidarity with Shah Rukh Khan's family by sharing a picture of Aryan Khan on his Instagram account. Sanjay simply captioned the photo with a red heart emoji. Sanjay's wife, Maheep Kapoor also dropped a series of heart emojis on the post. Sanjay's daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, is a close friend of Aryan's sister, Suhana Khan.

Oct 14, 2021 00:05 IST

Aryan Khan not eating jail food, depends on biscuits from canteen: Report

Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, who is currently lodged in Arthur Road jail in connection with the Mumbai drug bust case, is reportedly having a tough time adapting to prison conditions. A report in Times Now.com suggests that Aryan has not been consuming jail food and depending on biscuits from the jail canteen. The reports further said that the 23-year-old star kid had taken with him 12 bottles of water and most of them are nearing the end. Aryan Khan's bail plea was adjourned till Thursday afternoon.
Oct 14, 2021 00:04 IST

KRK claims many Bollywood star kids are planning to leave India after Aryan's arrest

The ongoing case of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s alleged involvement in the Mumbai drug bust case has sent shockwaves in Bollywood. According to Kamaal R Khan, many star kids are planning to leave the country as they are now afraid that it might happen to them too.

Oct 14, 2021 00:04 IST

'They've learnt their lesson': What Aryan Khan's lawyer told court during bail hearing

No drugs were recovered from Aryan Khan, and he is not involved in the sale or purchase of any illegal substances, his lawyer argued in the Special Court during the hearing of his bail plea in the Mumbai cruise drug bust case. He said that ‘they’ had learnt their lesson, arguing that in many countries these substances had been legalised, and that the accused should not be treated this way. Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan, was among eight persons arrested in Mumbai by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with an alleged drugs bust on a cruise ship in the wee hours of October 3. Read the full story here.
Oct 14, 2021 00:04 IST

Aryan Khan drugs case hearing to continue today

A special court will today continue hearing the bail plea of Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, arrested in connection with the Mumbai drug bust case.
Oct 14, 2021 00:04 IST

When Shah Rukh Khan admitted he restrains himself from commenting on issues in public

During an appearance on the AIB podcast in 2017, Shah Rukh Khan had said that some days he feels like screaming from the rooftops about the things he wants to say but has stopped himself from saying in public to avoid trouble.

Oct 14, 2021 00:04 IST

'Children made for making mistakes, not for reprimand': Shah Rukh Khan in his old tweet

During an #AskSRK session on Twitter earlier this year, Shah Rukh Khan had spoken about his children Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam. When one of his fans questioned, "Sir, you once told on KwK (Koffee With Karan) that you have no friends and you don’t know how to maintain friendships. Would you still say the same?" SRK replied, "Nahi ab mere bachche mere dost hain (No, now my kids are my friends)." Another fan asked if he is a strict father to which the Don actor had the sweetest reply, "Children were made for hugging and loving... and for making mistakes, not for reprimand or strictness."

Oct 14, 2021 00:04 IST

Who is Ravi Singh, Shah Rukh Khan's bodyguard?

Shah Rukh Khan's head security Ravi Singh was spotted at the sessions court in Mumbai on Tuesday along with Pooja Dadlani, who is SRK's manager. Ravi has been with Shah Rukh for more than a decade and reportedly gets paid around Rs 2.7 crores annually, according to a report in India Today. Ravi is one of the highest-paid bodyguards in the Bollywood fraternity.
Oct 14, 2021 00:04 IST

Salman Khan stands by Shah Rukh like a rock

Salman Khan has been spotted visiting Shah Rukh Khan's residence Mannat at least three times since Aryan Khan was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau. The two actors had been busy shooting for their films – SRK will be seen alongside Deepika Padukone in Pathan and Salman with Katrina Kaif in Tiger 3 – when the Aryan Khan controversy erupted. While Shah Rukh Khan has put his shoots on hold indefinitely, Salman Khan has been shuttling between his film and Bigg Boss 15 sets and Mannat, lending his support to his friend. Read the full story here.
Oct 14, 2021 00:04 IST

Tanishaa Mukerji calls Aryan Khan's case 'harassment'

Kajol’s sister Tanishaa Mukerji has lent support to Shah Rukh Khan's family, saying that Aryan Khan is being "harassed". "I definitely think that in Aryan’s case, this is harassment. More so by putting the child on a media trial! This is not real journalism, just sensationalism or Bollywood bashing as you would say," Tanishaa told Times of India.
Oct 13, 2021 23:50 IST

Shah Rukh Khan and family trend on social media

Ever since Aryan Khan was detained by the NCB in a drug bust on a cruise hip, Shah Rukh Khan and his eldest son have been trending on social media. Fans are showing support to the Bollywood superstar and his family during this time. Recently, SRK's old family started trending on social media with various hashtags related to Aryan Khan.

Oct 13, 2021 23:50 IST

How are Shah Rukh Khan fans coping with Aryan's arrest?

Shah Rukh Khan's lookalike Raju Rahikwar, whose real name is Durga Rahikwar, is upset with the arrest of the Bollywood superstar's son, Aryan Khan. Read: Shah Rukh Khan's Lookalikes Lose Work Amid Aryan's Arrest, Say Organisers Aren't Comfortable
Oct 13, 2021 23:50 IST

Salman Khan supports Shah Rukh Khan amid Aryan Khan's arrest

Actor Salman Khan visited Shah Rukh Khan’s Bandra home, Mannat, for the third time on Wednesday since the latter’s son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drugs seizure case on October 3. Aryan’s bail plea hearing was adjourned by the special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act court on Wednesday and will continue from noon on Thursday.
Oct 13, 2021 23:50 IST

Aryan's arrest leaves Bollywood in shock

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested on October 2 along with seven others after the NCB raided an alleged rave party on a cruise ship. A Mumbai court on Friday rejected Aryan’s bail plea after which he was sent to Arthur Road Jail. His bail will be coming up for hearing on Thursday noon.
Oct 13, 2021 23:50 IST

Will Aryan be granted bail tomorrow?

Special Judge V V Patil, designated to hear matters related to the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, was on Wednesday hearing the bail plea filed by Aryan Khan. The court will continue hearing the plea on Thursday. The NCB is opposing the bail pleas of Aryan, model Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant.
Oct 13, 2021 23:50 IST

Aryan to focus on direction more than acting?

Despite all the speculation about his launch in Bollywood as an actor, Aryan Khan might not be visible on the big screen as he is concentrating on filmmaking and direction. He has completed his graduation from a prestigious film school in the US.
Oct 13, 2021 23:50 IST

Aryan's connection with Bollywood

Aryan is often seen spending time with his besties Shanaya Kapoor (Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter), Ananya Panday (Chunky and Bhavna Pandey’s daughter), Ahaan Panday, Navya Naveli Nanda (Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter) among others.
Oct 13, 2021 23:50 IST

Aryan's passion for fitness is unmatched

Apart from being good at studies, Aryan is a fitness enthusiast too. He is trained in martial arts and has a black belt in Taekwondo. Aryan went on to clinch a gold medal at the Maharashtra Taekwondo competition in 2010. His little brother AbRam is also training in the same form. Check out a video here.

Oct 13, 2021 23:49 IST

When Shah Rukh candidly spoke about his three kids

Here’s a look back at some of Shah Rukh Khan's statements on his kids: Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan. Read: 5 Times Shah Rukh Khan Got Candid About His Kids Aryan, Suhana and AbRam
Oct 13, 2021 23:49 IST

Aryan's impressive social media following

Aryan has maintained a low profile despite a good fan following on social media. His Instagram profile has 1.4 million followers currently, and mostly populated by photos with his mother, sister Suhana, brother AbRam and friends.
Oct 13, 2021 23:49 IST

Aryan's dream is to be a filmmaker, unlike his father

Many expected Aryan to follow in his famous father’s footsteps and walk into Bollywood, but Aryan is yet to make his acting debut. SRK on occasions has mentioned he is more interested in a behind-the-camera job than try and match his father’s stardom onscreen. Read: 5 Times Shah Rukh Khan Got Candid About His Kids Aryan, Suhana and AbRam
Oct 13, 2021 23:49 IST

Here's everything you need to know about Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son Aryan Khan has been detained by NCB after a drug bust in Mumbai. His bail plea will come up for hearing on Thursday noon. Read: Aryan Khan Detained By NCB Over Drug Seizure, All You Need to Know About Shah Rukh Khan's Son
Oct 13, 2021 23:49 IST

"Aryan wants to be bigger than me," Shah Rukh had once said

In a past interview with DNA, the superstar had opened up on Aryan and Suhana’s aspirations, and had said, “Aryan is studying to be a filmmaker and a writer, while Suhana wants to be an actor. We talk a little about filmmaking because he’s learning that. But he would like to recede from that because he wants to learn it on his own. He talks about his ambitions, and where he would like to be one day. But he’s very clear that way. He just wants to be bigger than me and that’s cool."
Oct 13, 2021 23:49 IST

Sussanne Khan backs Aryan, says he is a good kid

Sussanne Khan came out in defense of Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan earlier this week in a comment on a columnist’s post. “I think this is not about Aryan Khan, as he was unfortunately at the wrong place at the wrong time. This situation is being made an example to drive home the excitement that some people get as they have a witch hunt on people from Bollywood," Sussanne Khan wrote.
Oct 13, 2021 23:49 IST

Model Munmun Dhamecha's lawyer speaks to the media

After the court adjourned the hearing for the day on the bail pleas of Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant, the lawyer of Munmun spoke to the media briefly sharing his side of the story.

Oct 13, 2021 23:49 IST

Arbaaz Merchant's lawyer speaks to the media

Arbaaz Merchant, who is one of the accused in a drugs bust on a cruise ship, was present in the court on Wednesday as his bail came up for hearing. The court proceedings have been adjourned for the day and the case will come up for hearing again tomorrow at noon. After the hearing, Arbaaz's lawyer spoke to the media outside the court.

Oct 13, 2021 23:49 IST

Munmun Dhamecha's lawyer argues in court during her bail hearing

Advocate Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh, appearing for Munmun Dhamecha, argued that no case was made out against her and that she was a fashion model who was invited to the cruise on which drugs have been recovered. He also said Munmun doesn't know Aryan Khan or Arbaaz Merchant, but only that Aryan is a famous person. So far 20 persons have been arrested in the case.
Oct 13, 2021 23:49 IST

Special judge is hearing Aryan Khan's bail plea

Special Judge V V Patil, designated to hear matters related to the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, was on Wednesday hearing the bail plea filed by Aryan Khan. The court will continue hearing the plea on Thursday.
Oct 13, 2021 23:49 IST

Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha's bail hearing to come up tomorrow

The bail pleas of the tree accused in a drug bust case on a cruise ship-- Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha-- will come up for hearing again tomorrow at 12 pm.
Oct 13, 2021 23:49 IST

Aryan Khan's lawyer refuses to speak to the media

After the day's proceedings in the court, lawyer Satish Maneshinde, who is representing Aryan Khan in a drug bust case, refused to comment in the media. He is seen walking away from the court premises.

Oct 13, 2021 23:49 IST

Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani and lawyers leave the court in the same car

Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani and Aryan Khan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde were spotted leaving in the same car after a long day in court. Aryan's bail will come up for hearing tomorrow again.

Oct 13, 2021 23:49 IST

Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh Khan's manager, outside Mumbai court

Here's a video of Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh Khan's manager, outside Mumbai court as she walks away with Aryan's lawyers.

Oct 13, 2021 23:49 IST

Gauri Khan's car seen leaving Mannat

Before the hearing on Aryan Khan's bail ended for the day and the court asked all the concerned parties to continue the arguments on Thursday at 12 noon, Gauri Khan's car was seen leaving Mannat, her and Shah Rukh Khan's residence in Bandra.

Oct 13, 2021 23:49 IST

Hearing on Aryan Khan's bail to continue at 12 pm Thursday

Aryan Khan, 23, has been named as one of the accused in a drug bust on a cruise ship. His bail will be coming up for hearing once again on Thursday at 12 pm in a sessions court in Mumbai.
Oct 13, 2021 23:49 IST

Visuals outside sessions court after Aryan Khan's bail hearing ended for the day

Shah Rukh's manager Pooja Dadlani was snapped exiting the court premises with the lawyers representing Aryan Khan in an ongoing drug bust case on a cruise ship. Pooja was seen conversing on the phone as she made her way outside, seemingly apprising the concerned people of the day's proceedings inside the court.
Oct 13, 2021 23:49 IST

Shah Rukh's manager Pooja Dadlani and lawyers snapped outside court

Shah Rukh's manager Pooja Dadlani and the lawyers representing Aryan Khan in an ongoing drug bust case were snapped outside the court on Wednesday. Aryan's bail will come up for hearing again on Thursday noon.
Oct 13, 2021 23:49 IST

Extensive arguments on both sides end for today

The Aryan Khan drug bust case will come up for hearing tomorrow noon again. After extensive arguments, the hearing was adjourned by the sessions court in Mumbai. Aryan will not be going home on Wednesday and will have to be escorted back to Arthur Road Jail by the authorities.
Oct 13, 2021 23:49 IST

Bail hearing adjourned in Aryan Khan case

The sessions court in Mumbai has adjourned the bail hearing of Aryan Khan in a drug bust case till Thursday noon. Means, Aryan will not be going home o Wednesday and will be escorted back to Arthur Road Jail.
Oct 13, 2021 23:49 IST

When Shah Rukh said Aryan can "have sex, do drugs and enjoy life"

In a past interview, when asked by the anchor Simi Garewal if he will spoil his son, Shah Rukh Khan had replied with something to the effect that he had told his son when he was barely three-years-old that he can go ahead and have sex, do drugs and enjoy life. The proud mother, Gauri, had intervened to say that the son was three-years-and-two-months.
Oct 13, 2021 23:49 IST

Aryan Khan's arrest timeline

All the 8 detained initially on October 2, including Aryan Khan, after the NCB raided a rave party aboard a luxury ship, Cordelia Cruise and arrested the following day (October 3), have been in NCB's custody and then in judicial custody for the past nine days.
Oct 13, 2021 23:49 IST

"None of my children have my habits," Shah Rukh had once said

In 2014, during a press meet, Shah Rukh Khan shared, “None of my children have my habits. I thank god for that. They are good kids. The only commonality between Suhana, AbRam and me is that we get dimples. I would like them to be healthy and happy. Do whatever they wish. They should do whatever makes them happy and be healthy. I never ask my children to become an actor, engineer. They can be whatever they wish to be."
Oct 13, 2021 23:49 IST

Will Shah Rukh's son Aryan Khan get bail today?

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's bail plea is being heard by a sessions court in Mumbai currently in connection with a drug bust case on a cruise ship. The biggest question is whether Aryan will get relief from court today or not?
Oct 13, 2021 23:49 IST

When Shah Rukh spoke candidly about his family

Like any other parent, Shah Rukh Khan loves his family with all his heart. From calling his kids his greatest friends to opening up about their aspirations, here’s a look back at some of his statements on his three kids: Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. Read: 5 Times Shah Rukh Khan Got Candid About His Kids Aryan, Suhana and AbRam
Oct 13, 2021 23:49 IST

Mood somber outside Mannat, thin crowd outside Shah Rukh's mansion

On any normal day, hordes of people gather outside Mannat, Shah Rukh Khan’s home at Bandstand, Bandra in Mumbai to get a glimpse of their favourite superstar. Fans have often been spotted clicking selfies and photographs against the backdrop of SRK’s bungalow. At times, the slightest of the movement from within the house is met with hysterical bouts of screams from the crowd. However, the scene outside Mannat is starkly different. It almost reflects the mood of the family members inside the house. In light of Aryan Khan’s detention which later led to arrest following the alleged possession of drugs at a cruise party in Mumbai, a bail hearing is currently in progress. Read: Aryan Khan Bail Hearing: Mood Outside Mannat Somber as Family and Fans Await Good News
Oct 13, 2021 23:49 IST

Shah Rukh's family pics are viral on social media

Fans have shown support to Shah Rukh Khan and his family at a time when Aryan Khan is in NCB custody over a drug bust case on a cruise ship. SRK's family pics with Aryan, Suhana Khan and Gauri Khan are viral on social media.

Oct 13, 2021 23:49 IST

Who is Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh Khan's manager, who visited Aryan Khan in NCB custody?

Celebrity manager Pooja Dadlani has been by Shah Rukh Khan and his family's side since the news of Aryan Khan's arrest in a drug seizure case has surfaced. Pooja has been acting as an intermediary between Aryan, who was lodged in Arthur Road Jail, and the Khan family. She was also reported to be present inside the court during the bail hearing of Aryan on October 8 and even turned emotional when the bail was turned down by the court. Read: Who is Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh Khan's Manager, Who Visited Aryan Khan in NCB Custody?
Oct 13, 2021 23:49 IST

Netizens slam paparazzi for snapping and sharing AbRam's pictures

Aryan Khan was detained and later arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with the seizure of banned drugs onboard a cruise ship. Seven others were also arrested from the alleged rave party on the ship. While Aryan bail hearing in the case is underway, his little brother AbRam Khan was snapped by the paparazzi in Mumbai. However, this has angered fans, who took to social media to urge the paparazzi to not photograph the 8-year-old. Read: Shah Rukh Khan's Son AbRam Gets Snapped by Paparazzi, Fans Say 'Leave the Child Alone'
Oct 13, 2021 23:49 IST

Did you know Aryan takes interest in father Shah Rukh Khan's IPL team?

When Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan was spotted in the IPL auction room earlier this year in February, netizens reacted to it with surprise. However, it was far from a one off event as hinted by Juhi Chawla, who co-owns Indian Premiere League (IPL) team Kolkata Knight Riders with former co-star SRK. Juhi has revealed that Aryan takes interest in the IPL team owned by his father. Read: Aryan Khan Takes Interest in Shah Rukh Khan's IPL Team Kolkata Knight Riders, Says Juhi Chawla
Oct 13, 2021 23:49 IST

Urfi Javed of Bigg Boss OTT fame comes out in support of 'poor kid' Aryan Khan

Urfi Javed of Bigg Boss OTT fame has joined the clan of Bollywood actors and others who are supporting Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. Aryan found himself in a soup after the NCB took him into custody as he was said to have attended a cruise party where drugs were being consumed. Urfi said, "He'll probably take a lot of time to come out of this trauma. Even before the court's verdict people have started bashing him just because he is his father's son.
Oct 13, 2021 23:49 IST

Salman Khan shows unflinching support to Shah Rukh and family in this time of need

Actor Salman Khan was seen visiting Mannat, the house of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, as the bail of Aryan Khan in a case elated to a drug bust is being heard in court in Mumbai.
Oct 13, 2021 23:49 IST

Fans show support to SRK as his son Aryan is tried in court

The hashtag 'We Love SRK' has been trending on social media for the past few days as Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan's bail is being heard in court in a case related to drug bust by the NCB on a cruise ship.
Oct 13, 2021 23:49 IST

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri 'sleepless' after son Aryan's arrest: Report

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri are going through a tough time with their son Aryan Khan being lodged in Arthur Road jail in the Mumbai drug bust case. Shah Rukh and Gauri are reportedly spending sleepless nights with the constant follow-up in the case and have been constantly checking on Aryan’s health too, according to a report in India Today.
Oct 13, 2021 23:49 IST

Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri 'trying desperately' to meet Aryan

A source quoted a close friend of the Khans who revealed that the family has been “trying desperately for visiting rights. If not visiting rights, then at least let them meet their son once. But they are being denied even that." Apparently the parents, especially Aryan’s mother Gauri is becoming progressively anxious. “She is inconsolable. She is within her rights to wonder why her son is being locked up with hardened criminals and why he is not allowed basic rights like meeting his parents," the source was quoted as saying by BollywoodLife.
Oct 13, 2021 23:49 IST

Aryan Khan's bail hearing underway

Mumbai sessions court is currently hearing the bail plea of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. The Narcotics Control Bureau ​(NCB) has filed its reply, and the court is yet to come to a decision.
Oct 13, 2021 23:49 IST

Rhea Chakraborty shares cryptic post amid Aryan Khan's arrest

Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who often shares motivational quotes on Instagram, shares a cryptic post today amid Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's Mumbai drug bust case. The post read: "Grow through what you go through." It may be recalled that Rhea was arrested in a drug case related to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death last year. She is currently out on a bail.
Oct 13, 2021 23:49 IST

Actor Arfi Lamba extends support to Shah Rukh and Gauri

Actor Arfi Lamba, known for films like Loev and Fugly, has extended his support to Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri. He tweeted, "I have known the man enough to know he is a real superstar and is one of the most kind-hearted souls. @gaurikhan is one of the most giving people I know. Together they have always shared their fortune, extended their goodwill and helped one and all. @iamsrk #Appreciation."

Oct 13, 2021 23:49 IST

Fans are all praises for Salman's unflinching support to Shah Rukh

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s friendship has stood the test of time. Their bond has gone through its own share of highs and lows and has emerged stronger than before. Now, fans are showering Salman with love for showing unflinching support to Shah Rukh in his time of crisis.

Oct 13, 2021 23:49 IST

KRK claims many star kids are planning to leave India after Aryan Khan arrest

Self-proclaimed film critic and actor Kamaal R Khan has claimed in a tweet that many star kids are planning to leave India in the wake of Aryan Khan’s arrest in the Mumbai drug bust case.

Oct 13, 2021 23:49 IST

Visuals of Salman Khan arriving at Mannat

The visuals of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan arriving at Shah Rukh Khan's residence Mannat on Wednesday afternoon emerged on social media. This was Salman's third visit to Mannat since Shah Rukh's son, Aryan Khan's arrest in the Mumbai drug bust case.

Oct 13, 2021 23:49 IST

Salman Khan pays third visit to Shah Rukh at Mannat

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has once again paid a visit to Shah Rukh Khan at Mannat as the latter's son Aryan Khan's bail hearing is underway. Salman earlier visited Mannat on Tuesday along with father Salim Khan. He also met Shah Rukh at his residence, hours after Aryan was arrested in the Mumbai drug bust case on October 3. [caption id="attachment_4318433" align="alignnone" width="1280"]
Salman Khan gets clicked arriving at Mannat on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)[/caption]
Oct 13, 2021 23:49 IST

Aryan was unfortunately at the wrong place at the wrong time: Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Khan came out in support of Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan earlier this week in a comment on a columnist’s post. “I think this is not about Aryan Khan, as he was unfortunately at the wrong place at the wrong time. This situation is being made an example to drive home the excitement that some people get as they have a witch hunt on people from Bollywood," Sussanne Khan wrote.
Oct 13, 2021 23:49 IST

Hearing on Aryan Khan's bail plea begins

On Aryan Khan's bail plea hearing, the NCB told the court that Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, is in touch with people who are a part of the 'international drug network' for the illegal procurement of contraband. Click here to read more.
Oct 13, 2021 23:49 IST

Salman Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala's cars spotted arriving at Mannat

Actor Salman Khan and film producer Sajid Nadiadwala's cars were photographed arriving at Shah Rukh Khan's residence Mannat in Bandra on Wednesday. Salman previously visited Shah Rukh on October 3, hours after Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB.
Oct 13, 2021 23:49 IST

Worried about Aryan, sister Suhana in constant touch with mom Gauri: Report

Suhana Khan, who is currently in New York, has been worried about her elder brother Aryan, who is lodged in Arthur Road jail in the Mumbai drug bust case. Suhana has been in constant touch with mom Gauri Khan. She is taking hourly updates about Aryan, according to a report in BollywoodLife.
Oct 13, 2021 23:49 IST

Aryan Khan in touch with those part of global drug network: NCB

Here’s what the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) told the court on Wednesday to argue against bail for Aryan Khan: • Aryan Khan would procure contraband from his friend Arbaz Merchant, who was also arrested along with him. • Aryan Khan is in touch with persons who are a part of the ‘international drug network’ for the illegal procurement of drugs.
Oct 13, 2021 23:49 IST

Aryan wants to be bigger than me: Shah Rukh

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri were childhood sweethearts and the two had tied the knot on October 25, 1991. The couple is parents to three children – Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam. From calling his kids his “greatest friends" to opening up about their aspirations, here’s a look back at some of SRK’s adorable statements on his kids: “Aryan wants to be bigger than me..." “When my daughter likes somebody, I’ll just accept it..."
Oct 13, 2021 23:49 IST

Shah Rukh's son AbRam gets papped, fans say 'leave the child alone'

Shah Rukh Khan's youngest son AbRam was snapped by the paparazzi in Mumbai on Monday. Fans took to the comment section to ask photographers to 'stop chasing kids.' Read the full story here.

Oct 13, 2021 23:49 IST

Mood outside Shah Rukh's Mannat somber as family awaits good news

As Aryan Khan's bail is being heard in an ongoing case related to a drug bust on a cruise ship, the mood outside Mannat, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's home is rather somber. Vendors outside Mannat have also been suffering a loss owing to the melancholy that looms in the air. Read the full story here.
Oct 13, 2021 23:49 IST

Shah Rukh's lookalike Raju Rahikwar reveals he lost out on work amid Aryan's arrest

Shah Rukh Khan's lookalike Raju, whose real name is Durga Rahikwar, has revealed how his work has been affected since Aryan Khan's arrest. Recently, an educational app reportedly stopped ads featuring Shah Rukh in the wake of his son's arrest. Raju told us, "I was supposed to be a part of a birthday party on October 10 in Jaipur. A week later I had to attend a social gathering in the same city. But both the events have been cancelled. The organisers told me, ‘people aren’t comfortable with SRK’s current image.’ It’s a matter of time. I am sure Shah Rukh bhai will come out stronger."
Oct 13, 2021 23:49 IST

Akhil Katyal's poem on Shah Rukh Khan goes viral

Akhil Katyal’s poem in support of Shah Rukh Khan has been garnering praise from Bollywood celebrities and fans alike. Masaan director Neeraj Ghaywan, screenwriter Kanika Dhillon and actor Swara Bhasker have praised the poem on Twitter.

Oct 13, 2021 23:49 IST

Aryan Khan's bail hearing: 10 things you need to know

The bail application of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan will be heard today by a Mumbai special court in connection with the seizure of banned drugs onboard a cruise ship. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has so far arrested 20 people in the case. Click here to read the 10 highlights in the drugs bust case.
Oct 13, 2021 23:49 IST

Nikhil Dwivedi cancels poster launch of Kill Bill Hindi remake for Shah Rukh Khan

Actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi has put the poster launch of the Hindi remake of ‘Kill Bill’ on hold following friend Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan’s arrest in Mumbai drug bust case. Aryan’s bail plea will be heard today, October 13. Kill Bill remake stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role. As per a report in India Today, the poster launch was scheduled to happen this week but Nikhil decided to cancel the event to show solidarity with Shah Rukh.
Oct 13, 2021 23:49 IST

Suhana taking hourly updates about Aryan from mom Gauri: Report

Suhana Khan, who is currently in New York, has been worried about her elder brother Aryan, who is lodged in Arthur Road jail in the Mumbai drug bust case. Suhana has been in constant touch with mom Gauri Khan. She is taking hourly updates about Aryan, according to a report in BollywoodLife.
Oct 13, 2021 23:49 IST

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri 'trying desperately' to meet Aryan

A source quoted a close friend of the Khans who revealed that the family has been “trying desperately for visiting rights. If not visiting rights, then at least let them meet their son once. But they are being denied even that." Apparently the parents, especially Aryan’s mother Gauri is becoming progressively anxious. “She is inconsolable. She is within her rights to wonder why her son is being locked up with hardened criminals and why he is not allowed basic rights like meeting his parents," the source was quoted as saying by BollywoodLife.
Oct 13, 2021 23:49 IST

Aryan lodged in Arthur Road jail, other celebrities who have had a brush with it earlier

Aryan Khan is currently lodged in the Arthur Road jail in connection with the Mumbai drug bust case. Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan are among the Bollywood celebrities who have spent time at the Arthur Road jail earlier for their respective legal cases. Read the full story here.
Oct 13, 2021 23:48 IST

Bollywood rallies behind Shah Rukh Khan as son Aryan battles drugs case

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans and friends from Bollywood have come out in support of the actor as his son Aryan Khan got embroiled in a drugs case. Earlier, photos had surfaced on social media showing placards with messages for the actor left outside his residence. Read the full story here.
Oct 13, 2021 23:48 IST

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri 'sleepless' after son Aryan's arrest: Report

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri are going through a tough time with their son Aryan Khan being lodged in Arthur Road jail in the Mumbai drug bust case. Shah Rukh and Gauri are reportedly spending sleepless nights with the constant follow-up in the case and have been constantly checking on Aryan’s health too, according to a report in India Today.
Oct 13, 2021 23:48 IST

News of Aryan's bail rejection 'shook' Shah Rukh and family: Report

Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, was denied bail by a magistrate’s court on October 8 in the Mumbai drug bust case. A close friend of Shah Rukh revealed to India Today that the news of Aryan’s bail rejection had shaken SRK’s family. “It didn’t dawn on them that this will go on for such a long time. Satish Maneshinde was approached, and he gave SRK the confidence that Aryan would be out sooner than expected. However, that wasn’t the case as the court rejected his bail plea on the grounds that it was ‘unmaintainable’ and that news really shook the family," the friend said.
Oct 13, 2021 23:48 IST

Shekhar Suman supports Shah Rukh Khan amid son Aryan Khan's arrest

Recently, actor Shekhar Suman came out in support of Shah Rukh Khan and his family and shared his views on Twitter. He said that he is ‘extremely pained’ to see what SRK and Gauri are going through amid their son Aryan’s arrest. In his tweet, Shekhar also went on to reveal that the superstar was the only one who had reached out to him after his 11-year-old son passed away back then.

Oct 13, 2021 23:48 IST

Aryan's bail hearing to begin shortly

The bail application of Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is expected to be heard by the sessions court in an hour.
Oct 13, 2021 23:48 IST

Kangana Ranaut takes dig at Shah Rukh for not apologising after son Aryan's arrest

Actress Kangana Ranaut took an indirect dig at Shah Rukh Khan for not apologising after his son Aryan Khan was arrested. She shared a comment by Jackie Chan who had refused to protect his son after the latter was arrested in a drug bust. As of now, Aryan Khan has been lodged in Arthur Road Jail after a Mumbai court rejected his plea on Friday on the premise of maintainability. He was arrested and detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau during a raid conducted on a cruise ship on October 3.
Oct 13, 2021 23:48 IST

KRK is all praise for viral poem supporting Shah Rukh

Akhil Katyal’s poem on Shah Rukh Khan went viral as Kamaal R Khan expressed his solidarity with the actor. Referring to the characters Shah Rukh has played over the years, Akhil shared that the actor has the whole of India in him. As soon as he posted the poem on social media, it went viral and received immense support and love. KRK also shared the poem on his Twitter account and wrote, “It’s true! Love you Bhai Jaan! @iamsrk."

Oct 13, 2021 23:48 IST

NCB successful in diverting attention of people from SSR case: Lawyer Vikas Singh

Amid the ongoing Mumbai drug bust case involving Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, lawyer of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family Vikas Singh has accused the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) of diverting people’s attention from the SSR case. He tweeted: “Narcotics control bureau was successful in diverting the attention of the people from the SSR case. I demand an immediate response of the CBI on what they have done so far."

Oct 13, 2021 23:48 IST

Brand hits pause on ad featuring Shah Rukh amid Aryan's arrest

Shah Rukh Khan has received support from his industry colleagues in the wake of reports that an ed-tech company stopped all advertisements featuring him following his son Aryan Khan’s arrest in the Mumbai drug bust case. Actors Ali Fazal, Anjana Sukhani and Nakuul Mehta showed solidarity with Shah Rukh through their tweets and took sly digs at the company in question. Read the full story here.
Oct 13, 2021 23:48 IST

Karan Patel calls Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan's arrest 'most cowardly act'

TV actor Karan Patel has extended his support to Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan. Karan claimed that Aryan was being used to target Shah Rukh. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Karan wrote “Using the ‘Prince’ to get back at the ‘KING’ is the most coward(ly) and shameful act that can be. Just because you needed a dark spot to hide a bigger issue, You are trying to stop the ‘Son’ from shining, well, you can’t… It’s in his genes. #ImWithSRKAlways." To complete his post, Karan added, ‘#AfewThousandKilos vs #AnEmptyDuffleBag.’
Oct 13, 2021 23:48 IST

Aryan is a good kid, says Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Khan came out in support of Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan earlier this week in a comment on a columnist’s post. “I think this is not about Aryan Khan, as he was unfortunately at the wrong place at the wrong time. This situation is being made an example to drive home the excitement that some people get as they have a witch hunt on people from Bollywood," Sussanne Khan wrote.
Oct 13, 2021 23:48 IST

'We Love you SRK' trends on Twitter ahead of Aryan Khan's bail hearing

Ahead of Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan's bail hearing in the Mumbai drug bust case, the hashtag 'We Love You Srk' has turned top Twitter trend, with fans showering love and support to the Khan family.

Oct 13, 2021 23:48 IST

'Thappad' actress Geetika Vidya backs Aryan Khan

‘Thappad’ actress Geetika Vidya Ohlyan shared a story about how star kids have their own share of struggles. She reposted a message supporting Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, on Instagram, which stated that the 23-year-old star kid was being used for purposes other than “morality and legality".
Oct 13, 2021 23:48 IST

Shah Rukh Khan hires new lawyer for son Aryan

Advocate Amit Desai, who got Bollywood superstar Salman Khan acquitted in the 2002 hit-and-run case, has been hired by Shah Rukh Khan to represent son Aryan Khan in the Mumbai drug bust case.
Oct 13, 2021 23:48 IST

Akhil Katyal's poem on Shah Rukh Khan goes viral

Akhil Katyal’s poem in support of Shah Rukh Khan has been garnering praise from Bollywood celebrities and fans alike. Masaan director Neeraj Ghaywan, screenwriter Kanika Dhillon and actor Swara Bhasker have praised the poem on Twitter.

Oct 13, 2021 23:48 IST

The recap of Aryan Khan arrest controversy

Aryan Khan and seven others were detained, and subsequently, arrested after the Narcotics Control Bureau raided a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast in the wee hours of October 3. On October 7, the metropolitan magistrate had sent eight accused including Shah Rukh Khan’s son in 14-day judicial custody after their NCB remand ended. The court rejected his bail plea on October 8, stating that it was not maintainable before it. The plea was not decided on the merits and facts of the case. The next hearing for bail plea will take place today, October 13.
Oct 13, 2021 23:48 IST

These moments are makers of your tomorrow: Hrithik Roshan in his open letter to Aryan

Last week, Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan had shared a photo of Aaryan Khan on Instagram and penned a long note advising him to keep his calm. “My dear Aryan, Life is a strange ride," Hrithik wrote. Take a look at the full letter here:

Oct 13, 2021 23:48 IST

KRK claims many star kids are planning to leave India after Aryan Khan arrest

Self-proclaimed film critic and actor Kamaal R Khan has claimed in a tweet that many star kids are planning to leave India in the wake of Aryan Khan’s arrest in the Mumbai drug bust case.

Oct 13, 2021 23:48 IST

Aryan Khan's lawyer reaches court

Aryan Khan’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde was spotted arriving at the sessions court ahead of the 23-year-old star kid’s bail hearing.

Oct 13, 2021 23:48 IST

Visuals of Shah Rukh's manager arriving at court

Visuals of Shah Rukh Khan’s manager, Pooja Dadlani, getting their documents checked before entering the session court have emerged on social media. Pooja arrived with SRK’s security head Ravi at the session court ahead of Aryan Khan’s bail hearing.

Oct 13, 2021 23:48 IST

SRK's manager reaches court for Aryan's bail hearing

Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani and bodyguard Ravi have arrived at the Session court ahead of the Bollywood superstar’s son, Aryan Khan’s bail hearing.
Oct 13, 2021 23:48 IST

Aryan Khan bail hearing to take place today

Mumbai sessions court agreed to hear the bail plea of Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, on Wednesday after the lawyer for the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) sought seven days to file a reply in connection with the Mumbai drug bust case. However, special judge VV Patil adjourned the matter to Wednesday. The hearing will begin shortly.
Oct 12, 2021 23:33 IST

Gauri Khan becoming progressively anxious, wants to meet Aryan

A source quoted a close friend of the Khans who revealed that the family has been "trying desperately for visiting rights. If not visiting rights, then at least let them meet their son once. But they are being denied even that." Apparently the parents, especially Aryan's mother Gauri is becoming progressively anxious. "She is inconsolable. She is within her rights to wonder why her son is being locked up with hardened criminal and why he is not allowed basic rights like meeting his parents," the source was quoted as saying by BollywoodLife.
Oct 12, 2021 23:33 IST

Fans slam paparazzi for clicking little Abram

Aryan Khan's bail hearing was held on Monday where a special court in Mumbai said it would hear his bail application on October 13. While Aryan did not get bail on Monday, his little brother AbRam Khan was snapped by the paparazzi in Mumbai. However, this has angered fans, who took to social media to urge the paparazzi to not photograph the 8-year-old. Netizens flocked the comment section of the post, expressing their displeasure with the video. Read: Shah Rukh Khan's Son AbRam Gets Snapped by Paparazzi, Fans Say 'Leave the Child Alone'
Oct 12, 2021 23:32 IST

Karan Patel says "Using the 'Prince' to get back at 'the King' is most shameful"

TV actor Karan Patel also spoke up in support of Shah Rukh Khan. He posted an Insta Story which read, "Using the 'Prince' to get back at 'the King' is the most coward and shameful act there can be."
Oct 12, 2021 23:32 IST

Salman Khan, father Salim Khan, visit SRK

Salman Khan was spotted arriving with father Salim Khan at Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow Mannat on Tuesday.

Oct 12, 2021 23:32 IST

Aryan Khan bail hearing to take place on Wednesday

Mumbai sessions court has agreed to hear the bail plea of Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, on Wednesday after Narcotics Control Bureau ​files a reply.
Oct 12, 2021 23:32 IST

Suhana Khan in constant touch with mom Gauri: Report

Suhana Khan, who is away from Mumbai, has been worried about her elder brother Aryan, who is currently lodged in Arthur Road jail in the Mumbai drug bust case, and has been in constant touch with mom Gauri Khan. She is taking hourly updates about Aryan, according to a report in BollywoodLife.
Oct 12, 2021 23:32 IST

Who is Shah Rukh Khan's manager, Pooja Dadlani?

Pooja Dadlani has been by Shah Rukh Khan's family's side since the news of Aryan Khan's arrest in a drug seizure case has surfaced. Shah Rukh and Gauri, the parents of Aryan, have not made any public appearances yet or turned up to meet him in custody. Instead, Pooja Dadlani has been acting as an intermediary between Aryan and the Khan family. Pooja is the manager of Shah Rukh since 2012. She is often seen attending intimate gatherings, festival celebrations and parties hosted at SRK’s residence Mannat in Mumbai. Read more details about her.
Oct 12, 2021 23:32 IST

Shah Rukh Khan 'feeling helpless' with son Aryan in Arthur Road jail: Report

Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan have stayed away from the media glare and avoided stepping out of their Bandra home, Mannat, since the time their son, Aryan Khan, was apprehended in a drug seizure case more than a week ago by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Aryan’s arrest, according to a report in Bollywoodlife.com, has left Shah Rukh "feeling helpless and broken". Read the full story here.
Oct 12, 2021 23:32 IST

Nikhil Dwivedi cancels poster launch of Kill Bill Hindi remake for Shah Rukh Khan

Actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi has put the poster launch of the Hindi remake of 'Kill Bill' on hold following friend Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan's arrest in Mumbai drug bust case. Aryan's bail plea will be heard on Wednesday, October 13. Kill Bill remake stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role. As per a report in India Today, the poster launch was scheduled to happen this week but Nikhil decided to cancel the event to show solidarity with Shah Rukh.
Oct 12, 2021 23:32 IST

Why SRK's son Aryan was denied bail in Mumbai drugs bust case

Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan’s bail application was rejected by a magistrate court on Friday. Khan and other accused have been arrested after the Narcotics Control Bureau raided a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast last week. According to the court order obtained by CNN-News18, the additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) R M Nerlikar listed the offences as triable by the Special court only as one of the reasons due to which Khan’s bail application was rejected. Read more details here.
Oct 12, 2021 23:31 IST

Shekhar Suman supports Shah Rukh Khan amid son Aryan Khan's arrest

Recently, actor Shekhar Suman came out in support of Shah Rukh Khan and his family and shared his views on Twitter. He said that he is ‘extremely pained’ to see what SRK and Gauri are going through amid their son Aryan's arrest. In his tweet, Shekhar also went on to reveal that the superstar was the only one who had reached out to him after his 11-year-old son passed away back then.

Oct 12, 2021 23:31 IST

When Shah Rukh Khan addressed internet's claim 'AbRam was Aryan's love child'

During his TED Talk in 2017, Shah Rukh Khan had addressed the rumours that claimed his youngest child AbRam was actually the son of his eldest child, Aryan Khan. Speaking at the TED Talks in Vancouver, Shah Rukh Khan said, “Four years ago, my lovely wife Gauri (Khan) and me decided to have a third child. It was claimed on the net that he was the love child of our first child, who was 15-years-old. Apparently, he had sown his wild oats with a girl while driving her car in Romania. And yeah, there was a fake video to go with it. And we were so disturbed as a family. My son, who is 19 now, even now when you say ‘hello’ to him, he just turns around and says, ‘But bro, I didn’t even have a European driving license.'"
Oct 12, 2021 23:31 IST

Akhil Katyal's poem on Shah Rukh Khan wins the internet

Akhil Katyal's poem in support of Shah Rukh Khan has been garnering praise from his industry colleagues and fans alike. Masaan director Neeraj Ghaywan, screenwriter Kanika Dhillon and actor Swara Bhasker have praised the poem on Twitter.

Oct 12, 2021 23:31 IST

Shah Rukh Khan's lookalikes lose work amid Aryan's arrest

Raju Rahikwar, who is also known as Junior Shah Rukh Khan, spoke about how Aryan Khan's drug controversy has affected his work. "I was supposed to be a part of a birthday party on October 10 in Jaipur. A week later I had to attend a social gathering in the same city. But both the events have been cancelled. The organisers told me, ‘people aren’t comfortable with SRK’s current image.’" Read his full interview here.

Oct 12, 2021 23:31 IST

Brand halts ad featuring Shah Rukh amid Aryan's arrest

Shah Rukh Khan has got support from his industry colleagues after it was reported that an ed-tech company stopped all advertisements featuring him following his son Aryan Khan's arrest in the Mumbai drug bust case. Actors Ali Fazal, Anjana Sukhani and Nakuul Mehta showed solidarity with Shah Rukh through their tweets and took sly digs at the company in question. Read the full story here.

Oct 12, 2021 23:31 IST

Shah Rukh Khan's youngest son AbRam papped outside his house

Paparazzi on Monday spotted Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's youngest son AbRam Khan outside his Mumbai residence. In the video, shared by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani on Instagram, Aryan can be seen coming out of a car with his friend and rushing into a building. Read the full story here.

Oct 12, 2021 23:31 IST

Swara Bhasker, Neeraj Ghaywan share Akhil Katyal's poem for Shah Rukh Khan

Actress Swara Bhasker and filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan have shared a poem penned by Akhil Katyal on Shah Rukh Khan. Swara shared the poem and tagged SRK along with heart emoji. While Neeraj wrote: "Bandhan Hai Rishton Mein Kaaton Ki Taarein Hain Patthar Ke Darwaaze Deewaarein Belein Phir Bhi Ugti Hain Aur Guchchhe Bhi Khilte Hain Aur Chalte Hain Afsaane Kirdaar Bhi Milte Hain Vo Rishtey Dil Dil Dil Thay" Love you @iamsrk! Dil se.

Oct 12, 2021 23:31 IST

Shah Rukh Khan's family made request to send home-cooked meals for Aryan in Jail: Report

Aryan Khan is currently lodged in Mumbai's Arthur road jail after his bail was rejected by a magistrate's court on October 7 in the Mumbai drug bust case. "No special treatment" is being given to the 23-year-old star kid, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a late-night drugs haul on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. According to a report in India Today, Shah Rukh has been "maintaining contact with NCB officials on his son's well-being" and even made a request to send "home-cooked meals" to him in the jail.
Oct 12, 2021 23:31 IST

News of Aryan's bail rejection 'shook' Shah Rukh Khan's family: Report

Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, was denied bail by a magistrate's court on October 8 in the Mumbai drug bust case. According to the court order obtained by CNN-News18, the additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) R M Nerlikar listed the offences as triable by the Special court only as one of the reasons due to which Aryan's bail application was rejected. According to a close friend of Shah Rukh, the news of Aryan's bail rejection "shook" SRK's family. "It didn’t dawn on them that this will go on for such a long time. Satish Maneshinde was approached, and he gave SRK the confidence that Aryan would be out sooner than expected. However, that wasn’t the case as the court rejected his bail plea on the grounds that it was ‘unmaintainable’ and that news really shook the family," the friend told India Today.
Oct 12, 2021 23:31 IST

Shah Rukh spending 'sleepless nights,' making multiple calls to check on Aryan's health: Report

A close friend of Shah Rukh Khan's family revealed that both SRK and wife Gauri Khan are "devastated" from the day their son Aryan Khan was arrested in the Mumbai drug bust case. The Bollywood superstar, according to a report in India Today, has been spending "sleepless nights" and is making multiple calls through the day to check on Aryan's health. Aryan is currently in Arthur Road jail. His bail hearing will take place on Wednesday.
Oct 11, 2021 23:16 IST

When Shah Rukh Khan opened up about naming his first-born son Aryan

Amid Aryan Khan arrest and bail hearing on Monday, a throwback interview of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has surfaced online. In an interview with Simi Garewal, Shah Rukh had said that the name Aryan popped up in his head from nowhere when he was sitting in his studio. He recounted getting the name designed and printed and gifting it to his family members. He added that watching his wife Gauri Khan giving birth to Aryan was 'magical.' Meanwhile, Aryan's bail plea hearing has been postponed to October 13.
Oct 11, 2021 23:16 IST

Aryan Khan's advocate Amit Desai had represented Salman Khan in hit-and-run case

Senior counsel Amit Desai, who represented Aryan Khan on Monday is connected to superstar Salman Khan. Desai had represented Khan in his hit-and-run case and had gotten him released on bail in May 2015. In December 2015, when Khan was acquitted of all charges, Desai had represented him. Aryan Khan's bail plea hearing has been postponed to October 13, 2021.
Oct 11, 2021 23:16 IST

Aryan Khan's little brother AbRam gets snapped by paparazzi in Mumbai

Amid Aryan Khan's bail hearing, Shah Rukh Khan's youngest son AbRam was snapped by the paparazzi on Monday. The star-kid was seen getting out of a car with his friends and rushing into a building.

Oct 11, 2021 23:15 IST

Old video of Rahul Vaidya praising Aryan Khan's humility emerges

In an old video, which has now gone viral online, singer and Bigg Boss 14 finalist Rahul Vaidya is seen praising Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan for raising a son like Aryan. Read the full story here.

Oct 11, 2021 23:15 IST

Shah Rukh Khan fans wish him 'strength' amid Aryan's arrest

As Aryan Khan's bail hearing shifted to Wednesday in the Mumbai drug bust case, Shah Rukh Khan fans have flooded social media with messages of strength and power for the Bollywood superstar. One fan wrote, "Stay strong, babe!" Another one tweeted, "@iamsrk is a true legend to bring pride to this country. I stand with #ShahRukhKhan."

Oct 11, 2021 23:15 IST

The recap of Aryan Khan arrest controversy

Aryan Khan and seven others were detained, and subsequently, arrested after the Narcotics Control Bureau raided a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast in the wee hours of October 3. On October 7, the metropolitan magistrate had sent eight accused including Shah Rukh Khan's son in 14-day judicial custody after their NCB remand ended. The court rejected his bail plea on October 8, stating that it was not maintainable before it. The plea was not decided on the merits and facts of the case. The next hearing will take place on Wednesday.
Oct 11, 2021 23:15 IST

Shah Rukh Khan turns top Twitter trend as Aryan's bail hearing moves to Wednesday

The bail application of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the cruise drugs case will now be heard on Wednesday. As soon as the news broke, hashtag 'Shah Rukh Khan' started trending on Twitter, with fans coming out in support of the Bollywood superstar.

Oct 11, 2021 23:15 IST

More support for Shah Rukh After Ali Fazal calls out brand for pausing ads featuring the actor

Support for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, ever since his son Aryan Khan got arrested in the Mumbai drug bust case, has only gotten stronger. Actors Ali Fazal and Anjana Sukhani took indirect digs at a Bengaluru-based ed-tech company after it was reported that it had decided to put a pause on advertisements featuring SRK.

Oct 11, 2021 23:15 IST

Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan and now Aryan Khan: Why lawyer Satish Maneshinde is Bollywood's go-to man

Whenever Bollywood stars find themselves entangled in legal messes, senior lawyer Satish Maneshinde, most often than not, comes to their rescue. Currently, the noted advocate is representing Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the Mumbai drug bust case. Maneshinde, whose clients include the who’s who of Bollywood — from Salman Khan to Sanjay Dutt and most recently actor Rhea Chakraborty — has become B-town’s go-to person given his success rate in handling high-profile cases. Click here to read more about him.
Oct 11, 2021 23:15 IST

Shah Rukh Khan 'feeling helpless, not sleeping and eating much': Reports

Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan have been having "sleepless nights" ever since their 23-year-old son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the Mumbai drug bust case. According to a report in an entertainment portal, Aryan’s arrest has left Shah Rukh "feeling helpless" and "broken". Read the full story here.
Oct 11, 2021 23:15 IST

Bollywood rallies behind Shah Rukh Khan as son Aryan battles drugs case

Shah Rukh Khan's fans and friends from Bollywood have come out in support of the superstar as his son Aryan Khan got embroiled in a drugs case. Earlier, photos had surfaced on social media showing placards with messages for the actor left outside his residence. Read the full story here.
Oct 11, 2021 23:15 IST

Aryan Khan's bail hearing on Wednesday

The bail application of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the cruise drugs case will now be heard on Wednesday. The application was filed to which the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) sought a time to respond. However, the court gave them time till Wednesday. Click here to know more details.
Oct 11, 2021 23:15 IST

Aryan is a good kid: Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Khan came out in defence of Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan earlier this week in a comment on a columnist's post. "I think this is not about Aryan Khan, as he was unfortunately at the wrong place at the wrong time. This situation is being made an example to drive home the excitement that some people get as they have a witch hunt on people from Bollywood," Sussanne Khan wrote.
Oct 11, 2021 23:15 IST

These moments are makers of your tomorrow: Hrithik Roshan in his open letter to Aryan

Last week, Hrithik Roshan had shared a photo of Aaryan Khan on Instagram and penned a long note advising him to keep his calm. "My dear Aryan, Life is a strange ride," Hrithik wrote. Take a look at the full letter here:

Oct 11, 2021 23:15 IST

Suhana Khan's lookalike photos go viral amid Aryan Khan controversy

Amid Aryan Khan's arrest in the Mumbai drug bust case, sister Suhana Khan's lookalike's pictures and videos go viral on social media. Suhana's doppelganger goes by the name of Isha Jain. Meanwhile, Suhana is presently pursuing a course in film studies at New York University.
Oct 11, 2021 23:15 IST

Shah Rukh Khan's lookalikes lose work amid Aryan's arrest

In the wake of reports that Shah Rukh Khan ads have been pulled out by an ed-tech company, the Bollywood superstar's lookalikes have opened up about how their work has also suffered following SRK's son Aryan Khan's arrest in the Mumbai drug bust case. "I was supposed to be a part of a birthday party on October 10 in Jaipur. A week later I had to attend a social gathering in the same city. But both the events have been cancelled. The organisers told me, ‘people aren’t comfortable with SRK’s current image.’ It’s a matter of time. I am sure Shah Rukh Bhai will come out stronger," SRK's lookalike, Raju Rahikwar, told us. Read the full story here.
Oct 11, 2021 23:15 IST

Shweta Pandit: My heart goes out to Shah Rukh Khan

Musician Shweta Pandit has come out in support of Shah Rukh Khan and his family. She tweeted, "Honestly, my heart goes out to @iamsrk... hope he gets relief and support soon. So many serious crimes happening around but this case escalates to another level and also tries to ruin a young man’s future. No parent should see a day like this in their life."
Oct 11, 2021 23:15 IST

Farah Khan Ali shows solidarity with Shah Rukh Khan

Farah Khan Ali, who is the sister of Sussanne Khan, has come out in support of Shah Rukh Khan and his family amid his son Aryan Khan's arrest. She tweeted, "SRK and family have my support. Always have and always will have my support. Have known them personally too long and know they are good people. I pray all goes well for them. @iamsrk."

Oct 11, 2021 23:15 IST

Sanjay Gupta, Farah Khan Ali back SRK and Gauri

Sanjay Gupta and Farah Khan Ali strongly support Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan amid Aryan Khan’s arrest. Mumbai Saga director Sanjay Gupta took to Twitter and revealed how the superstar has always been there for everyone in his own way. He tweeted, "Shahrukh Khan has always been there in his own way for everyone that has ever needed help and reached out to him. THIS I CAN SAY FOR A FACT!"

Oct 11, 2021 23:15 IST

Karan Johar visits Shah Rukh Khan at Mannat after Aryan denied bail

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar on Friday was spotted arriving at Shah Rukh Khan's sea-facing bungalow, Mannat, in Bandra, minutes after the latter’s son Aryan Khan was denied bail by a magistrate’s court in the Mumbai drug bust case. Aryan spent the past weekend in Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail. Read the full story here.

Oct 11, 2021 23:15 IST

Kangana Ranaut takes indirect dig at Shah Rukh Khan amid Aryan's arrest

Kangana Ranaut took an indirect dig at Shah Rukh Khan for not apologising after his son Aryan Khan was arrested in the Mumbai drug bust case. She shared an Instagram post about Jackie Chan apologising following his son’s arrest in a drug case and refused to protect him. She uploaded the Story with a #JustSaying hashtag.
Oct 11, 2021 23:15 IST

When Shah Rukh Khan got candid about his children

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri were childhood sweethearts and the two got married on October 25, 1991. The couple is parents to three children - Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam. From calling his kids his "greatest friends" to opening up about their aspirations, here's a look back at some of his adorable statements on his kids: "Aryan wants to be bigger than me..." "When my daughter likes somebody, I'll just accept it..." Click here to read the full story.
Oct 11, 2021 23:15 IST

Taapsee Pannu reacts to Aryan Khan's arrest

Actress Taapsee Pannu has said that being part of "a big star's family" comes with its baggage. Her comments come after Aryan Khan’s arrest in the Mumbai drug bust case. On Friday, Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan’s bail plea was rejected by Esplanade magistrate court in the case and the 23-year-old star kid remained at the Arthur Road jail. Read the full story here.
Oct 11, 2021 23:15 IST

Aryan Khan: All you need to know about Shah Rukh Khan's son

As the first-born of one of the most celebrated actors in Indian cinema, Aryan Khan has been at the center of immense curiosity as a high-profile star kid since he was born in 1997. The paparazzi culture wasn’t as maddening back then, which only made the suspense and interest in Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s children grow stronger. Many expected Aryan to follow in his famous father’s footsteps and walk into Bollywood, but Aryan is yet to make his acting debut; SRK on occasions has mentioned he is more interested in a behind-the-camera job than try and match his father’s stardom onscreen. Click here to read more about Aryan Khan.
Oct 11, 2021 23:15 IST

Shah Rukh Khan's body double Prashant Walde confirms shooting for actor's projects still on

Prashant Walde, who steps in for Shah Rukh Khan to shoot his action scenes, has confirmed that the shoot for Atlee is going as planned amidst Aryan Khan's arrest. He told Hindustan Times, "The shooting of the film with Atlee is going as per plan, and other advertisements work as well. I’ve been shooting these projects for the last 20 days, and that hasn’t changed after recent developments."
Oct 11, 2021 23:14 IST

Ali Fazal, Anjana Sukhani, Nakuul Mehta Call Out Ed-tech Company for Pulling Out Shah Rukh Khan Ads

Shah Rukh Khan has received a volley of support from his industry colleagues and friends after it was reported that an ed-tech company hit pause on advertisements featuring the Bollywood superstar following his son Aryan Khan's arrest in the Mumbai drug bust case. Actors Ali Fazal, Anjana Sukhani and Nakuul Mehta showed solidarity with Shah Rukh through their tweets and took sly digs at the company in question. Read the full story here.

Oct 11, 2021 23:14 IST

We were so disturbed as a family: Shah Rukh on claims that AbRam was Aryan's 'love child'

During his TED Talk in 2017, Shah Rukh Khan had addressed the Internet's claim that his youngest son AbRam was his eldest son, Aryan Khan's 'love child'. There is a 12-year age gap between AbRam and SRK’s middle child, Suhana, and his birth was heralded by rumour and gossip. Click here to read the full story.
Oct 11, 2021 23:14 IST

Salman Khan would be there if my family is in trouble: Shah Rukh Khan

In a throwback video, an emotional Shah Rukh Khan had said that Salman Khan was his person in every thick and thin. Shah Rukh and Salman’s friendship has stood the test of time. Most recently, Salman was seen visiting SRK's home after the latter's son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau. Read the full story here.

Oct 11, 2021 23:14 IST

Who is Shah Rukh Khan's manager, Pooja Dadlani?

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) during a raid conducted on a cruise ship on October 3. Following which the Bollywood superstar's manager Pooja Dadlani has been reportedly acting as an intermediary between Aryan and the Khan family. Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri have not made many public appearances. Pooja, who has been the superstar's manager since 2012 has been spotted several times and reportedly was present inside the court during the bail hearing of Aryan on October 8. Click here to read more about her.
Oct 11, 2021 23:14 IST

Somy Ali shows solidarity with Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan

Actress Somy Ali feels that Aryan Khan is paying the price of being a famous actor, Shah Rukh Khan’s son. According to her, Aryan is being "used," which is unfair, while crimes against women, young girls and men that occur on a daily basis go unnoticed.

Oct 11, 2021 23:14 IST

Shah Rukh Khan 'Feeling Helpless and Broken' with Son Aryan in Arthur Road Jail

Aryan Khan’s arrest, according to a report in a news portal, has left Shah Rukh Khan "feeling helpless and broken". The report quotes a close friend of the superstar saying Shah Rukh is "suffering from grief and anger. He is not sleeping and eating much and is just broken like a helpless father." Click here to read the full story.
Oct 11, 2021 23:14 IST

Shekhar Suman: Pained to know what Shah Rukh must be going through

Actor Shekhar Suman is the latest celebrity to express solidarity with Shah Rukh Khan after the superstar’s son Aryan Khan was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau in a raid on a cruise ship recently. He tweeted, "When I lost my elder son Aayush at age 11 Shahrukh Khan was the only actor who came to me personally while I was shooting at film city, hugged me and conveyed his condolences. I'm extremely pained to know what he must be going through as a father." Read the full story here.

Oct 11, 2021 23:14 IST

Vishal Dadlani supports Shah Rukh Khan after Aryan's arrest

Music composer-singer Vishal Dadlani, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan in multiple films, has extended his support to SRK and his family after Aryan Khan's arrest. Vishal quote-tweeted a tweet asking how many who have worked with SRK are standing up with him in these times. He wrote, "If Composers count, I am. SRK and his family are being used as a smokescreen..."
Oct 11, 2021 23:14 IST

Raj Babbar on Aryan Khan's arrest: 'Hardships won't deter Shah Rukh Khan's soul'

Veteran actor-politician Raj Babbar has rallied behind Shah Rukh Khan and said the hardships won’t "deter his soul" as the Bollywood superstar’s son Aryan remains in judicial custody in connection with the Mumbai drug bust case. Babbar’s tweet read, "He came faced and achieved a conquest unparalleled. Hv known @iamsrk for long to know hardships won’t deter his soul. As the world teaches his young boy thru wounds, am sure the fighter’s son will definitely fight back. Blessings to the young man."

Oct 11, 2021 23:14 IST

Sushant Singh Rajput's supporters spotted at Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's supporters gathered outside Shah Rukh Khan's house Mannat to offer their support to SRK's family. Sushant was an ardent fan of Shah Rukh and had often spoken about his love for the Bollywood superstar in his interviews.

Shah Rukh’s manager Pooja Dadlani and bodyguard Ravi Singh were present in the court premises. It is being reported that 23-year-old Aryan is having a tough time adapting to the conditions of Arthur Road Jail, where he is currently lodged. Now, he is facing some more jail term.

On the other hand, Salman Khan paid another visit to close friend Shah Rukh at Mannat on Wednesday. This was the third time that Salman visited SRK and showed his unwavering support to the family. Aryan was denied bail by a magistrate’s court on October 8 in the Mumbai drug bust case on a cruise ship. Aryan was among eight persons who were arrested on October 3. It is learned that Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan are “devastated” by the news of Aryan’s arrest and have been spending “sleepless nights” worrying about their son, who is currently lodged in Arthur Road jail.

Shah Rukh’s fans and colleagues from the film industry have come out in support of the Bollywood superstar and his son. Bollywood personalities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Gupta, Ali Fazal, Shekhar Suman, Vishal Dadlani, Pooja Bhatt and Hansal Mehta among others showed solidarity with SRK. Veteran actor-politician Raj Babbar took to Twitter on Sunday to extend his support to Shah Rukh. “He came, faced and achieved a conquest unparalleled. I have known (Shah Rukh Khan) for long to know hardships won’t deter his soul. As the world teaches his young boy through wounds, I am sure the fighter’s son will definitely fight back. Blessings to the young man,” the 69-year-old wrote.

Shah Rukh and wife Gauri Khan have stayed away from the media glare and avoided stepping out of their Bandra home, Mannat, since the time their son Aryan was apprehended in the drug seizure case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Aryan’s arrest, according to a report in Bollywoodlife.com, has left Shah Rukh “feeling helpless and broken”.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

